There are two things that Netflix subscribers like: True crime stories and Ryan Murphy projects. When you pair them up, the result is pretty predictable. It happened in 2022 with Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and now the second season of the anthology series has done it again — Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story debuted at #1 with 12.3 million views in just five days, and chances are it will draw a lot more once viewers get a chance of catching up to it.

Even though Monsters dethroned some of the top performers from the last couple of weeks, The Perfect Couple and Emily In Paris still managed to cling to the Top 3 with notable numbers: The Nicole Kidman series raked up 10.4 million views and was the runner-up among the most-watched series and our favorite fashionista was #3 with 9.2 million views.

Despite all these new titles, Netflix subscribers can't seem to get enough of the 2006 series, Prison Break. It debuted among the most-watched titles last month and now Seasons 1, 2 and 3 of the drama series took up the fourth, fifth and sixth position on the charts, underscoring the series' highly binge-able status and that fans are extremely curious to find out or remember what happens with Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) before the new series starts production.

Among the most-watched movies, Uglies climbed one spot to take the crown from Rebel Ridge. The teen dystopia raked up impressive numbers this week: 26.8 million views, while the action-thriller attracted 16.7 million views this week. Among the new titles, some of The Avengers made the top 5 list: Chris Evans (Captain America trilogy) legal drama Gifted debuted at #3 with 9.9 million views and Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) drama His Three Daughters debuted at #5 with 4.1 million views. Rounding up the top five was two-part miniseries Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter at #4 (7.2M).

Netflix K-Dramas At The Top — Again

In the non-English department, South Korean action comedy Officer Black Belt was once again the top performer with 15.7 million views — more than double from last week — while Sector 36 (#2) and Outlaw (#3) just switched positions but remained among the most-watched international titles. One title that has the potential of climbing up the charts next week is Studio Ghibli classic Grave of the Fireflies. The heartbreaking animated movie from 1988 debuted at #7 with 1.5 M views and is frequently cited as one of the best animated movies ever made.

Last but not least, in the non-English TV realm, South Korea managed to prove once again that fans are interested in what the country produces even when it's not necessarily a K-drama. Reality competition series Culinary Wars debuted at #1 with 3.8 million views, and full-on K-dramas are still popular: Love Next Door was #2 (3M) and Romance In The House was #10 (1M). Last week's top performer took a dead drop, though: Mexican drama The Accident was #4 this week with 4.1 million views.

You can check out the full list of Netflix's most-watched titles at the Tudum website.

