Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia was the most-watched series in the first week of the year according to Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings. The series was closely followed by streamer’s heist drama Kaleidoscope on the second spot and was followed by Wednesday on the third spot.

Per the report, the teen comedy-drama Ginny & Georgia was watched for 2.5 billion minutes between January 2 and 8, during which its second season on Netflix was available for four days. The second season of the series was highly anticipated by the fans. In Season 2 Ginny had to come to terms with the idea that her mother is a murderer and deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, but she killed to protect Ginny from her step-father. The series cast includes Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen, Felix Mallard as Marcus, and more. Fans had been swooning over the events of Season 2 long after watching it.

Netflix’s Kaleidoscope is one of its kind series. While most heist dramas are set one event after another, Kaleidoscope offered fans a unique opportunity to see the series in any order they deem fit. Thanks to strong word-of-mouth publicity the series was watched for 1.6 billion minutes during its first full week of availability. The endless combination of viewing orders is a factor that certainly added to the solid viewership.

Image via Netflix

Wednesday is hands down among the most viewed series on Netflix standing only next to Stranger Things and Squid Game. The series claimed the No. 3 spot on the chart with just over 1 billion minutes watched. This is the seventh week in a row that the young adult series has crossed the billion mark. The series features good performances from the ensemble cast but Jenna Ortega in the titular role shines the brightest. It was followed on the No. 4 spot by Cocomelon, the preschool animated series that frequently makes the chart, and was watched for 960 million minutes in the first week of the year.

Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery bagged the number 5 spot and was the most-streamed movie of the week. The movie had 935 million minutes watched in its second full week of availability on Netflix. The feature has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, and Janelle Monáe to name a few. Following Glass Onion were Jack Ryan, The Walking Dead, Yellowstone, and more.