Netflix has released the official trailer for My Love: Six Stories of True Love, a new doc miniseries about the romantic relationships of six elderly couples who stood the test of time and stayed together for decades. The show will expand on the award-winning documentary My Love, Don't Cross That River, in which Korean director Jin Mo-young followed a couple during the last 15 months of their 76-years old marriage.

The trailer presents us to the couples of My Love: Six Stories of True Love while they have intimate moments and talk about their secrets for a long-lasting marriage. The diversity of the couples is also in focus in the trailer, as each episode will try to deal with people from different backgrounds, with the more than welcomed inclusion of a lesbian couple and people with disabilities.

The idea, as shown by the trailer, is to explore how love can persist and bring happiness to human life, regardless of who you love, and how the hardships of life can often put a relationship to the test. It’s a beautiful premise that offers a unique perspective on how the human experience is built by our relationships, as well as how love can give meaning to our lives regardless of where we are born or who we are.

Each of the show’s episodes is filmed by a different director around the same premise of following an elderly couple through a year while registering their life and their relationship. Since each director comes from a different country, the show will also create the opportunity for viewers to see what is universal and what is unique when we deal with the human experience of love. The series will feature directors Carolina Sá (Brazil), Deepti Kakkar & Fahad Mustafa (India), Hikaru Toda (Japan), Mo-young (South Korea), Chico Pereira (Spain) and Elaine McMillion Sheldon (USA). Xan Aranda serves as showrunner and co-executive producer.

All episodes of My Love: Six Stories of True Love will be available on Netflix on April 13. You can check the series trailer and official synopsis below.

“Korean director Jin Moyoung expands his acclaimed documentary My Love, Don't Cross That River into the poignant global series My Love. Local filmmakers from six countries around the world follow one elderly couple — together for anywhere from 43 to 60 years — through a year in their lives. From the Korean seaside to a Rio favela; the suburbs of Tokyo to rural farmland in India, Spain, and the U.S.; couples share the stories and the secrets of their long-lasting love.”

