The arguable allure of the true-crime genre is the same thing that draws voracious viewers to the fictional mystery genre. When discussing the mystery genre in her introduction to The Omnibus of Crime, author Dorothy L. Sayers famously commented that while the audience may be there either to be mystified or to be perversely entertained, more than anything, what they like is "to say 'I told you so' and 'I spotted that'" (Sayers, 1929, 77). This is also true with the endless popularity of true-crime documentaries. As we watch the case unfold, as the detectives and journalists and investigators find and interpret the clues, we are amateur sleuths ourselves. We state our opinions and take our guesses. And in the end, it is most satisfying to say "I spotted that."

Just as there are different categories for crime, there are several sub-genres or categories of true crime. Each tends to be grouped by the type of crime committed and how sensational the story is. Violent crimes carried out by serial killers can involve fraud. Cases of fraud can easily turn violent. High-profile and media-circus crimes often involve a mixture of both. While the boundaries of the sub-genres may be fluid, when it comes to the details of the case as it unfolds, fascination is a fixed feature. Here are the most interesting true-crime documentary films and series on Netflix in 2023.

Netflix True-Crime Documentaries: Fraud and Injustice

How To Become A Cult Leader

As its title suggests, this six-episode documentary series employs an instructional tone to tease the viewer as it places them in the position of an inquiring pupil looking to "learn" the tactics of cult leaders. It uses true-to-life examples of cult leaders from different periods and cultures across the world. It provides a glimpse into the foundations of how these charismatic charmers surround themselves with willing participants in their worldview. It is a companion to the Netflix series How to Become A Mob Boss and How To Become A Tyrant.

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld

In a picturesque German town known for its tourism, NATO has built and abandoned a large underground bunker. Now a shadowy group from the Netherlands wants to purchase the project. Despite protests from the locals, the group and their enigmatic leader move into town and the bunker becomes a hideaway for cybercrime. The group dubs the area "CyberBunker 2.0" and locals and viewers alike will discover the extent of the crimes committed there. Including recent interviews with the perpetrators, this documentary film offers a thrilling look inside their dark underworld.

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street

This four-part documentary series offers unprecedented access behind the scenes of Wall Street. This series offers deep analysis of Bernie Madoff's decades-long Ponzi scheme from journalists, financial experts, and criminal investigators. The element of hiding in plain sight while working in the shadows was at work, just as it was in the sensational story of the criminal career of Jordan Belfort in The Wolf on Wall Street. The documentary offers exact details that demonstrate Madoff was grossly enabled to continue breaking the law through his association with legitimate operations. It is an indictment of nepotism in global business without strict regulations and overview. It also examines the national and global repercussions of Madoff's fraudulent scheme.

The Billionaire, The Butler, and The Boyfriend

This three-episode documentary series covers the details of the Bettencourt scandal in France. The billionaire heiress to the L'Oréal fortune, Liliane Bettencourt, becomes embroiled in a political scandal that has absorbed national attention for over a decade. What the documentary also offers in scathing detail is a glimpse into exorbitant wealth, where it comes from, and how it is used on the personal, national, and global scale.

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

This four-episode documentary series is the story of "big vape" and the fastest-growing tech product in Silicone Valley history, Juul e-cigarettes. The company was eventually embroiled in a legal scandal over claims of marketing to adolescents. The documentary series is based on the book Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul, written by Jamie Ducharme. It is a balanced telling of events that covers the initial development of the e-cigarette at Stanford University, its trial-and-error phase as a company, pairing with "big tobacco," the rise in sales to become the most popular cigarette alternative available, and the company's gradual slide into disrepute as it came under intense scrutiny over legal and ethical issues surrounding its production and marketing. It invites questions about the ethics of technology, the ethics of experimentation on staff, and issues of corporate criminal responsibility in the deaths of adolescent e-cigarette users.

Escaping Twin Flames

This three-part documentary series outlines the extensive harm that the Twin Flames Universe has inflicted on its followers. On the surface, Jeff and Shaleia Divine claim to offer an online dating community. Through interviews with current members, the series offers insight into the allure of the organization. Interviews with former members who have left the group allege, however, that the organization is a cult that employs coercive control, indoctrination, and abuse of power.

Netflix True-Crime Documentaries: Violence and Violation

Victim/Suspect

This documentary film follows the journey of journalist Rae de Leon as she works to uncover a jarring national pattern in police handling of rape reporting. Often, when victims come forward to report, the police have a bizarre habit of treating them as they would a criminal suspect. With this comes a tendency to illicit ambiguous confessions to the crime of false reporting from the traumatized victims, even resulting in them having to serve jail time. It is a scathing indictment of the harmful bias that victims face when reporting sexual crimes, and the positive bias that officers have towards the violent men they are protecting from such reports.

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files Of The Boy Scouts Of America

This documentary film takes a look inside the secret hidden files that detail decades of sexual abuse and corruption within the Boy Scouts of America organizations. It features interviews with survivors of abuse, ex-employees, and investigators. This issue was first brought to national attention through the work of journalist, Patrick Boyle, in his 1994 book Scout's Honor. The documentary exposes the Boy Scouts of America's gross negligence in covering-up abuse for generations, and invites comparisons to the ways such reports are woefully mismanaged within religious organizations such as the Catholic Church.

In the Name Of God: A Holy Betrayal

This eight-episode documentary series sheds light on the teachings of a variety of religious leaders in South Korea who abuse their power and their followers. The interview subjects that come forward to expose the criminal behaviors of these "leaders" do so despite facing intense scrutiny from the still active members of the organizations they have left. The documentary series offers a look into the abuses that occur when a person claims absolute, unquestioning, control over a community.

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

On July 1, 2000, a young woman from the United Kingdom went missing in Tokyo. This documentary film details the investigation into Lucie Blackman's disappearance and exposes the dark underworld where her captor operates. The international case highlights cultural differences in British and Japanese approaches to journalistic and investigation practices in open cases.

Missing: Dead Or Alive

This four-episode documentary series follows a team of missing person officers from the Sheriff's Department in Columbia, South Carolina. The series is unique in its approach, which includes interviews with the suspects under investigation, and victims when they are found. It also relies on narration from the investigators about their roles in the community, and follows them into their personal lives as they reflect on the emotional heaviness of their caseload. The format of the series is also unique, in that each case is not necessarily resolved within one episode. As one case carries on or wraps up, another begins within the same episode, as the narrative bounces between the investigators on the team rather than focusing on the resolution of one disappearance at a time.

Catching Killers - Season Three

In the four-part third season of this documentary series, detectives and investigators are interviewed about the process of capturing infamous murderers in American history. Covered this season are the "Railroad Killer," "The New York Zodiac Killer," "The Olympic Park Bomber," and "The DC Sniper."

Netflix True-Crime Documentaries: High-Profile and Media Circus

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs Haysom

This four-part documentary series tells the twisted story of the murder of a prominent married couple in their home in Virginia in 1985. The gruesome details of the case are the starting point for a fascinating story that played out in the press about murder and young love on the run. The series showcases the complicated nature of this investigation, involving false leads, international extradition laws, and contradictory testimony from the accused. Questions linger to the present day over the details of the case.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal - Season Two

The first season of the documentary series covers the unraveling of a prominent family in South Carolina, following a fatal boating accident. Released this year, the three episodes of the second season cover the investigation and trial of Alex Murdaugh, a fourth-generation lawyer and prominent member of the legal community in South Carolina, following the shocking murder of his wife and son. The more details that are revealed about the case, and about this Southern family, the more fascinating the story becomes. A guarantee to send any armchair investigator straight to Google to discover more details about this evolving case.

WACO: American Apocalypse

This three-part documentary series covers the confrontation between cult leader David Koresh in the 51-day face-off with police and government agencies in Waco, Texas in 1993. The series covers the initial attempt of negotiators and federal agents to execute a search warrant at the Branch Davidian compound, the media circus that erupted once gunfire ensued, and the final inferno that was the result of the attempted seizure of the compound by the FBI. Law enforcement officers and reporters that were on-site offer their perspectives. The series also includes interviews with WACO survivors who were children present during the siege, and former Branch members who participated in the defense of the compound.

America Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

This three-part documentary series covers the horrific act of terrorism carried out at the 2013 Boston Marathon. The shocking story of the two brothers who planned and carried out the attack is laid out through reenactments and interviews with survivors and first-responding officers.

Depp v Heard

This three-episode documentary covers the scandalous defamation case against Amber Heard that Johnny Depp brought in the state of Virginia. It cuts together media news footage, court recordings, and social media commentary from apps and vloggers. The "narrative" of the documentary is shaped by the commentary of the online community reacting to the court recordings. The tone of anger and outrage in defense of Depp in the online community of fans helped to shape public opinion surrounding the court proceedings. The seriousness of the accusations the actors bring against each other throughout their testimonies is often undercut by clips from the online community, typically intended to make light of Heard's position. It is a harrowing look at the hurdles that victims of abuse face in the legal system in the United States, even when in a privileged position as the named parties in the case.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

This documentary film covers the bizarre media story of the relationship between a local reporter and the subject of a sensational internet video: "Kai, the hatchet-wielding hitchhiker." Kai was involved in a violent incident in Fresno, California where he was hitchhiking and the man driving had attempted to strike a road worker with his vehicle. The documentary covers Kai's immediate rise to internet fame that followed the local news interview about the incident, which included appearances on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. It also provides a cautionary tale about the media's role in platforming sensational individuals for views when little is known about their history.

All docuseries mentioned are available to stream on Netflix.

