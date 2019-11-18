Watch the Trailer for ‘The Confession Killer,’ Netflix’s New True Crime Sleep-Ruiner

0

Hey! How’ve you been? Feeling generally normal? Sleeping well? Not at all worried that a serial killer could come get you at any minute? Well, allow us to change all of that for you. Netflix just dropped the trailer for their upcoming true crime docuseries The Confession Killer. And it will burrow under your dang skin.

“He’s pleasant. He’s non-threatening. And actually a killing machine.” So intones an interviewer at the beginning of The Confession Killer‘s trailer. He’s talking about Henry Lee Lucas, a real-life serial killer who, after being convicted of murdering three people (including his mother), confessed to 600 other murders. This shocking statistic absolutely made Lucas the most prolific serial killer in history, caused Texas police to close lots of cold cases, and wound up getting him sentenced to death. Except… he lied about most of them.

As journalists and police officers kept investigating Lucas’ claims, they kept finding impossibilities and discrepancies in the stories. So why would Lucas lie about such vicious, miserable crimes? How was he so accurate? What is wrong with our criminal justice system? These questions and more are at the center of co-directors Robert Kenner and Taki Oldham‘s five-part series. If you’re as fascinated as I am about true crime stories, you will want to binge this one as soon as possible. Just, like, keep all the lights on and take breaks.

The Confession Killer is available for streaming December 6, 2019.