Details on other shows, such as Ultraman and Super Crooks, are also expected to be announced.

As Netflix’s first-ever fan event TUDUM draws nearer, the streamer has announced an exciting new addition to the lineup. TUDUM: Anime Spotlight has been revealed as the event’s pre-show, showcasing its expansive original anime programming. The pre-show will include segments and panels on upcoming and returning shows, with the upcoming release of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie being spotlighted.

Just because it is a pre-show doesn’t mean that there won’t be anything major happening! Such is the case with a panel featuring the international voice actors playing the iconic character Usagi Tsukino in Sailor Moon Eternal. Kotono Mitsuishi (Japanese), Sabine Bohlmann (German), Patricia Acevedo (Mexican Spanish), Adelaida López (Spanish), Stephanie Sheh (English), Agatha Paulita (Brazilian Portuguese), and Lucrezia Marricchi (Italian) will discuss their experiences playing Super Sailor Moon with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever). Seeing these actresses come together and discuss the upcoming film and their connections to the long-lasting franchise certainly sounds like something fans shouldn’t miss.

A slew of other titles will also be featured during the pre-show. The teaser art for the second season of Ultraman will be revealed, and the release date and teaser for Mark Millar and Motonobu Hori’s Super Crooks are expected to finally drop. Aggretsuko’s upcoming fourth season will also be previewed at the event, as well as many more unannounced titles.

To say that Anime Spotlight adds to TUDUM’s stacked lineup would be an understatement. Titles such as The Sandman, Stranger Things, Cowboy Bebop, and The Witcher are also confirmed to be a part of the streamer’s event. As we have seen already, there are many more surprises to be revealed during the broadcast.

If you want to view all these panels and sneak peeks, tune into TUDUM on September 25th. TUDUM: Anime Spotlight will begin streaming at 8 AM EST on the Netflix Anime YouTube channel. The titular event will run from 12 PM EST to 3 PM EST on the official Netflix YouTube page.

