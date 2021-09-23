If you thought that Netflix's "Geeked Week" was a major ordeal, then you are going to be blown away by the sheer amount of announcements headed your way at the streamer's first-ever global fan event this weekend: TUDUM.

Earlier this month, Netflix launched a website for TUDUM to get their 280 million subscribers excited for the event. When it was first announced, they teased news about 70 of their programs and since then it seems like the event has grown into something even bigger. TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event is poised to unveil exclusive trailers, clips, and announcements for over 100 of your favorite series, films, and Netflix specials.

Based on the schedule that Netflix released today it is going to be a fan-tastic fan event. The below list is just the tip of the iceberg too, as the streamer teased that there are many more announcements yet-to-be-unveiled that they have planned for the event.

HOUR ONE

Dwayne Johnson premieres an exclusive clip of his upcoming epic action film Red Notice also starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds .

premieres an exclusive clip of his upcoming epic action film also starring and . Stranger Things (Season 4) - You have to tune in to find out!

(Season 4) - You have to tune in to find out! Join the cast from season one and season two of Bridgerton as they discuss the series, and debut a first look at season two.

as they discuss the series, and debut a first look at season two. Jason Bateman premieres a first look (video) at the thrilling final season of Ozark.

HOUR TWO

Exclusive First Look (video + character posters) at the long-awaited dark fantasy series, The Sandman , based on the comic books created for DC by Neil Gaiman .

, based on the comic books created for DC by . Chris Hemsworth teases the next installment of the action blockbuster Extraction .

teases the next installment of the action blockbuster . Stars Sam Corlett , Frida Gustavsson , and Leo Suter take you behind-the-scenes to introduce an early Sneak Peek at the very first footage released from Vikings: Valhalla — an all-new exploration of the spectacularly epic Vikings saga.

, , and take you behind-the-scenes to introduce an early Sneak Peek at the very first footage released from — an all-new exploration of the spectacularly epic Vikings saga. Charlize Theron , Regina King , Zazie Beetz , and more join Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John to discuss some of Netflix’s most exciting upcoming action films.

, , , and more join Netflix CMO to discuss some of Netflix’s most exciting upcoming action films. Cobra Kai (Season 4) - a sneak peek that you don’t want to miss.

(Season 4) - a sneak peek that you don’t want to miss. Exclusive look at the Cowboy Bepop's opening title sequence featuring John Cho (Spike Spiegel) and the highly anticipated music from Yoko Kanno.

HOUR THREE

The cast of Emily in Paris debuts the first teaser of the new season and reveals the season two premiere date.

debuts the first teaser of the new season and reveals the season two premiere date. Hello from our new Queen, Imelda Staunton , on the set of The Crown season five.

, on the set of season five. Zack Snyder joins actor/director Matthias Schweighöfer , actress Nathalie Emmanuel and cast to reveal the trailer of their Army of the Dead heist prequel Army of Thieves .

joins actor/director , actress and cast to reveal the trailer of their heist prequel . Jennifer Lawrence and writer/director Adam McKay introduce an exclusive clip from their eagerly-anticipated new comedy Don't Look Up also starring Jonah Hill , Rob Morgan , and Meryl Streep .

and writer/director introduce an exclusive clip from their eagerly-anticipated new comedy also starring , , and . Lots of news from The Witcher universe - including exclusive first looks, and some exciting breaking news!

universe - including exclusive first looks, and some exciting breaking news! Catch up with the cast of The Umbrella Academy as they answer fan questions from behind the scenes of season three!

Who knows what else Netflix has planned for fans at TUDUM, but the event posed to be an unforgettable experience! TUDUM begins Saturday, September 25 at 9 AM PST (12 PM EST) on Netflix's YouTube channel, and you can check out the schedule below:

