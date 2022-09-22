Netflix's second-ever TUDUM event is almost here! On Saturday, September 24, the streamer will broadcast the global fan showcase and in anticipation of the event, the full list of properties that'll be present has been released. Announcements, clips, and more involving over 120 of the biggest shows, films, games, and specials from Netflix's massive library will be on display for fans across the globe to see through the streamer's YouTube channels worldwide and on Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook. With over 200 stars taking part in the event, the fun kicks off at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET in the U.S.

The event promises a huge series of announcements starting with Bridgerton. A Netflix event wouldn't be right without Shonda Rhimes, and she'll deliver a first look at the spinoff series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story while introducing its star India Amarteifio. The casts of Outer Banks and Shadow and Bone will also be there to preview teasers for their latest seasons. With production recently wrapping on The Witcher Season 3, series star Henry Cavill is set to take the stage to share some behind-the-scenes footage and, perhaps, an exciting update regarding the show. Beyond the announcements, expect some fun Q&As and more with the casts of Stranger Things, Squid Game, Emily in Paris, and Bridgerton.

As for the biggest films appearing in the first half of the event, Millie Bobby Brown leads off with a new trailer for her highly-anticipated sequel Enola Holmes 2 followed by Gal Gadot with a behind-the-scenes look at her new film Heart of Stone. Another heavy hitter is also set for the early going with Rian Johnson arriving with an exclusive Glass Onion clip. Jamie Foxx will also make an appearance both to share the first look at his new sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone and to show off some games for Netflix including the indie darling Oxenfree: Netflix Edition. Upon its original release back in 2016, the 2D supernatural mystery game became a favorite among critics and earned several nominations at The Game Awards. Rounding out the morning is The School for Good and Evil's Kerry Washington who'll come in to discuss the new fantasy film.

Image via Netflix

Part Two of the event begins at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET and there's still plenty to round out the event with an especially notable presence being Jenna Ortega. She'll be debuting not just a new clip, but also the premiere date for the highly anticipated Addams Family series Wednesday. Alongside that, Emmy winner Ryan Murphy's new whodunnit series The Watcher will get its first trailer during the showcase, as will Season 4 of the hit show Manifest. The event also promises some fun facts to welcome in The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming prequel miniseries to the Cavill-led hit. We'll also learn the title and more about Noah Centineo's new untitled Netflix series. The spy thriller was first unveiled back in April 2021 with the Netflix favorite Centineo attached, though the information has been scarce since then.

Finally, Netflix has plenty in store to round out the film section. The streamer will play host to Jason Momoa to share a clip of his new film Slumberland. One of the biggest highlights, however, will be the first look at Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio straight from the award-winning director himself. Del Toro's take on the classic story is sure to be a unique, darker adaptation and a welcome change for audiences following the ill reception of Disney's live-action film. Other reveals include a release date announcement for Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's rom-com Your Place or Mine and the first look at Jennifer Lopez's latest film The Mother.

TUDUMtakes place Saturday, September 24. For more information, visit the official TUDUM website and check out the graphics below which display the full schedule of shows, films, and more that'll be showcased at Netflix's event.

Watch the official trailer for this year's TUDUM event below.