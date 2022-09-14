Netflix's TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event is back on September 24, and they've just shared a very exciting trailer that promises some big things in the works. Subscribers and fans won't want to miss out on this free affair, which celebrates us, the "Netflix fandom," and features a ton of exclusives and first-looks at upcoming series and movies that will be hitting the streaming platform in the coming year.

On Saturday, September 24, Netflix will host their second-ever TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, with five virtual events in 24 hours. The entire event is free to tune into via Netflix's Youtube channels across the globe and will be packed with exclusive news, brand-new trailers, first looks, never-before-seen footage, and behind-the-scenes extras. Hosted by Netflix, TUDUM showcases over 200 of their biggest stars and creators who will celebrate all the streaming service has to offer right along with the fans, with all-new interviews. Included in the line-up are over 120 Netflix original series, movies, games and specials.

The trailer promises these five events around the world will share a "special gift," with fans, according to actor James Marsden (Disenchanted), will reveal "steamy secrets," exciting announcements, reveals and so much more. In a brief snippet we see Gal Gadot (Snow White) introducing a "new movie," and Chris Hemsworth (Spiderhead) going into depth about the "blood, sweat and tears," that went into one of his productions. If Henry Cavill's starring role in The Witcher is any indication, fans may get to see some behind-the-scenes footage of the series, not too long after its third season wrapped on filming. At one point Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan is holding up a full script in their hands proclaiming, "it's happening!"

Image via Netflix

The Stranger Things' cast, Jamie Foxx, Jason Momoa, Reese Witherspoon,and Chiwetel Ejiofor are only a handful of the notable celebrities spotted in TUDUM's trailer. It also highlights a number of fan-favorite series and movies like The Umbrella Academy, Squid Game, Heartstopper, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Plus, the reel offers up a whole slate of upcoming productions like The School for Good and Evil, The Old Guard 2, Slumberland starring Momoa, and 1899.

Last year's TUDUM, Netflix's inaugural run, garnered over 25 million views across 184 countries. During the event, fans saw exclusive clips from Stranger Things' Season 4, Kanye West's documentary jeen-yuhs, a first look at the final season of Ozark and tons more.

Mark your calendar ahead of time with the schedule for TUDUM's events below:

At 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23), Tudum kicks off in Korea.

At 11:00 am IST (10:30 pm PT, September 23), fans will be treated to a fun look at what’s ahead from India.

At 10 am PT, Tudum kicks off as a two-part show with Part 1 out of the United States and Europe, and Part 2 at 11:30 am PT out of Latin America, including surprises from other countries.

At 1:00 pm JST September 25 (9:00 pm PT September 24), our stars from Japan will close out Tudum with a celebration of our Japanese entertainment.

Fans can tune in live on Netflix's Youtube channels on September 24. For more information visit Netflix's official fan website, Tudum.com/event and watch the trailer below: