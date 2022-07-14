Netflix has announced the return of TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event for 2022 with a brand-new trailer. The event will consist of five events across multiple continents on the Netflix YouTube channel on Saturday, September 24, 2022. TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event will consist of a day full of exclusive news, reveals, first-looks, and interviews that are coming from Netflix and the platform's biggest stars and creators.

Over the course of 24 hours, five events will be held across four different continents as each event takes a look at over 100 shows, films, and specials from all across the globe. Last year's TUDUM was the first-ever global event held by Netflix and took place on September 25, 2021. The event went on to be a major success, with it garnering over 25 million views, with the total number of views for TUDUM, pre-shows, clips, trailers, and other content from the fan event coming out to nearly 695 million views with over 3.3B impressions across 184 countries.

The five events of 2022's TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event will kick off at 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23). This event will focus on the many exciting projects that are coming out of Korea for the streaming service. The next event will be held a few hours later at 11:00 am IST (10:30 pm PT on September 23). This event will give fans a chance to get a fun look at what’s coming to Netflix from India. At 10:00 am PT, fans will get exclusive news from our shows and movies coming out of the United States and Europe, as well as an additional event that previews the projects that are coming from Latin America. Finally, the last event will be held at 1:00 pm JST on September 25 (9:00 pm PT on September 24), during which TUDUM will shine a light on the many great works coming out of Japan.

The new trailer for the 2022 outing of TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event really hammers home the "global" part of the event's title. Multiple beams of light are shown traveling across a map of the world as the text tells the viewer of what the event will consist of, including the previously mentioned five events from all around the world and the 100+ shows and films that will be featured. All of these lights eventually converge on the word "TUDUM" which stands on a stage in front of the map of the world that these streams of light came from.

TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event 2022 will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022. You can visit Netflix's official fan site, Tudum.com/event, for the latest news from this global fan event and check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming event down below: