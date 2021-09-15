How many stars can you fit in one livestream? You'll find out in ten days.

In the age of live streams and announcement events such as Nintendo Direct, E3, yesterday’s California Streaming by Apple, and many others, it was a matter of time until Netflix, the biggest streaming platform in the world, announced their own event to tease fans with what’s coming in the next few months and in 2022.

TUDUM will be the first-ever global event by Netflix, in which over a hundred stars from around the world were invited to represent the streaming giant’s content, which includes more than 70 series, films and specials. They will all be featured in a virtual stage, talk about future content and, of course, tease fans on September 25, ten days from now. Starting at 7 PM PT, the event will go on for three hours, which suggests Netflix has a lot of ground to cover.

Image via Netflix

To get the 208 million subscribers hyped for TUDUM, Netflix prepared a hot site with all kinds of information about the fan event, who will be there, and data on Netflix itself. Custom-made for each country, the hot site highlights events and Netflix Originals that got famous locally, and also celebrates titles that captivated fans around the world.

The trailer for TUDUM underscores the global reach and appeal of Netflix, with stars from around the globe announcing their show and the date of the event in many different languages, with the titles of the original content displayed in blink-and-you'll-miss-it Coachella style.

The list of participants of the event is gigantic: it includes stars like Halle Berry, Zazie Beetz, Millie Bobby Brown, John Cho, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Jung Hae-in, Song Kang, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Álvaro Morte, Elliot Page, Adam Sandler, Maite Perroni, Zack Snyder, Omar Sy, Charlize Theron and many, many, maaaany more.

TUDUM will bring news about upcoming and returning projects such as Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, Colin in Black & White, Cowboy Bebop, The Crown, Emily in Paris, Floor is Lava, Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), Stranger Things, Tiger King (yes, it's coming back), ULTRAMAN, The Witcher and others.

Netflix’s TUDUM goes live on Saturday, September 25, at 7PM ET. You can stream it on YouTube.

You can watch the trailer for the global event here:

