Do you know the sound that plays over the Netflix logo during all of their originals? Well, Netflix sure hopes you do, because they just named their new global fan event after it. TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event will see the stars and creators of over 70 of the streamer's original series, films and specials to give you first-looks at new titles, and behind the scenes to your favorite shows and movies. The whole thing kicks off a month from now.

Not content with just one just Geeked Week or WitcherCon, Netflix seems to be embarking on a campaign to conquer the online convention space this year, and the first trailer for TUDUM is kind of convincing. It's got everyone from the stars of Stranger Things, to Charlize Theron and Dwayne Johnson. The vast majority of the trailer is devoted to seeing the celebrities try to pronounce the TUDUM sound, and it is honestly pretty funny, because most of them have it wrong (for reference, it is clearly meant to be pronounced TUDUM, see the difference?).

It's best to just let Netflix explain the meaning of the event's title, as the press release says:

"TUDUM. What's that? You know it when you hear it - you just rarely see it spelt out. TUDUM is the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix. And it's the inspiration behind our inaugural “TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event.”

RELATED: Dragon Con to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative Covid Test

TUDUM takes place on September 25 and it will be livestreamed across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch, starting at 9 am PST / 12 pm EST / 4 pm GMT. Additionally, there will be a pre-show spotlighting the Netflix Korean and Indian series and films along with upcoming anime content at 5 am PST / 8 am EST / 12 pm GMT.

What can we expect? According to Netflix, we'll see panels for some of their anticipated titles like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, Money Heist and Cobra Kai, as well as films like Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Old Guard and more. Expect first looks, new trailers, clips and more.

Watch the promo trailer for TUDUM below and check out their website for more info ahead of the event next month. See the full list of titles that will be showcased in the event below:

Aggretsuko: Season 4 / アグレッシブ烈子

A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる

A Través De Mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Emily in Paris

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound / 지옥

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

La Casa De Papel

The Old Guard

Oscuro Deseo

Ozark

Maldivas

My Name / 마이 네임

The New World / 신세계로부터

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編"

Rebelde

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス

Ultraman: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African

KEEP READING: First 'Cowboy Bebop' Images Reveal John Cho's Anime-Accurate Live-Action Space Cowboy

Share Share Tweet Email

Here’s the Full Voice Cast for ‘Marvel’s What If…?’ Episode 3 Who returned and who was replaced?

Read Next