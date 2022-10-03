Netflix's annual TUDUM event is always a hit with fans anxious to see bloopers from their favorite series like Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy, in addition to being the best place to get a sneak peek look at the upcoming slate of films like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Chris Hemsworth's return in Extraction 2. This year, the streamer exclusively shared with Collider that they saw a 63% increase compared to last year's event, seeing the total number of views rise from 25.7 million to 41.8 million. Which is a pretty impressive number for a global event that featured over 200 global stars sharing exclusive news, trailers, and clips from over 120 series, films, and games.

With TUDUM being a global event, September 24th saw the streamer host five events in Korea, India, the United States and Europe, Latin America, and Japan, which allowed them to showcase the full-scale of their global films and series, and helped Netflix to dominate social media platforms like Twitter, where #TUDUM trended in the global Top 10 for nearly ten hours, and at #1 during the most exciting reveals. With so many exciting reveals on a global level, it's no surprise that Netflix saw its event trending in 20 countries and countless cities around the world, where fans were sharing their excitement about The Witcher, Bridgerton, Enola Holmes 2, in addition to series like Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area and Rana Naidu.

Netflix gathered its TUDUM figures after a 48-hour window, giving audiences around the world time to watch and enjoy the plethora of reveals without being beholden to spending their entire Saturday watching the event. With this increased watch window, the streaming platform saw a 36.7% increase in views across its shows, trailers, and asset debuts, with a total of 950.7 million views compared to last year's 695 million. The increase was further helped by the coverage from sites like Collider, with Netflix noting that over 5000 global press articles were published following TUDUM.

This year's TUDUM event was hosted by fan-favorites like Jamie Foxx, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Centineo, Choi Min-ho, Cho Yi-hyun, Zakir Khan, Prajakta Koli, Maite Perroni, Sheron Menezzes, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, with special reveals for The School for Good and Evil, Wednesday, Alice in Borderland, Emily in Paris, Outer Banks, and so much more.

Netflix's TUDUM was held for the first time in September 2021, and it has become one of the most successful global fan events. With its debut event coming just months before the pandemic shuddered, the subsequent TUDUMS became highly anticipated events for fans seeking to recapture the experience of being at in-person fan-events again. With in-person events returning in full force this year, it's promising to see that Netflix still has the ability to draw large numbers to its digital events, signaling a need for events that allow fans from around the world to partake in the fun. TUDUM's continued success stands in stark contrast to DC Fandome event, which was recently cancelled in the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

