Netflix is offering subscribers a new way to express their love, not just their like, for a series or movie. In an effort to ensure users are being recommended only the things they'll fall in love with, the streamer introduced a new two thumbs up button to really show appreciation for the series you just finished binging. It's just the latest in Netflix's efforts to put its best foot forward for users, adding an extension to their current rating system that also lets you feel like Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert crowning a production as a masterpiece. The new button will appear next to the other ratings on all platforms and will see a worldwide rollout over the course of the week.

According to Netflix's Director of Product Innovation Christine Doig-Cardet, the two thumbs up button came about through testing a number of new reactions that would expand the current rating and recommendation system. "We’ve been hearing from members that it’s important for them to distinguish [between] shows they liked and the shows that they really loved — and that distinction was important to them," she said. The goal is to both limit scrolling by placing shows related to those you love near the top and eventually tie in the new feature to a number of other improvements coming to the platform in the near future.

The two thumbs up button hits a bit of a middle ground for Netflix. Originally, the streamer employed a five-star rating system to help users give proper scores to shows, but it phased out the stars in 2017 in favor of the simpler thumbs up and thumbs down buttons. An option to love a show adds an extra dimension though that it seems many users really wanted, though Doig-Cardet notes the new button doesn't have more weight than a single thumb. "There’s no fixed weight that we’re putting behind that thumbing," she said. "It’s just going to be another input that the recommendations take into account."

It might seem appropriate, then, to also tie in a two thumbs down button to show Netflix just how terrible you thought a show was, but Doig-Cardet shot down the notion given the number of ways currently available to show your distaste. For one, Netflix recently gave users the power to remove shows from their "Continue Watching" list, and it allows users to block certain shows from even appearing on their feed.

One of the key developments that may result from this new addition is the incorporation of fandom into recommendations. Netflix is weighing how best to utilize love for certain actors, writers, and production companies in the suggestion process. Doig-Cardet even teased that this may be the future of the company where giving a Shondaland show like Bridgerton two thumbs up could get more Shondaland productions into your feed, or loving Stranger Things could recommend more shows featuring Finn Wolfhard or Winona Ryder.

The new two thumbs up button is up now on all platforms, but it looks like this isn't the end of Netflix's endeavor to optimize your viewing experience.

