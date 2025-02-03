Love it or hate it, February has arrived, and with it comes one of the most divisive holidays — and no, we’re not talking about Groundhog Day. In just a little over a week, Valentine’s Day will come for us all whether we’re taken, single, or somewhere in between. For those out there who want to skip the big crowds headed to a Michelin star meal or some friendly competition at Topgolf, Netflix and chill sounds like the perfect option. And for this, the streamer has your back. Today, Collider is excited to share the exclusive roll-out of the platform’s latest themed curation of movies and television, lovingly dubbed the Valentine’s Day Dating Hub. Boasting a sprawling lineup of content, there’s something for everyone on the spectrum, from those who love love to those looking for something to adequately reflect the darkness of their cold, black hearts.

If you’re wondering how you’ll sift through the numerous possibilities out there on Netflix’s Valentine’s Day Dating Hub, fear not, as the streamer has already thought it through. Allowing viewers to choose their own adventure, the movies and TV shows will be broken down into a handful of different categories, including Gotta Have Rizz, Love Language is Physical Touch, Must Be Fluent In Sarcasm, Looking for Someone Who Keeps it Real, Searching for a Partner in Crime, Loves to Travel, and more. Franchises like The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys will filter their way into these respective brackets, along with other favorites of both the small and big screen, like Crossroads, Heartstopper, Lonely Planet, Baby Reindeer, and more.

On top of the old classics, Netflix will also be unveiling some fresh content for subscribers to fall in love with, like the eighth season of Love Is Blind, which arrives just in time for the festivities on February 14. In feature-length form, the February 5 drop of Kinda Pregnant will see Amy Schumer’s return to the streamer, while sparks will fly for Scott Foley in Mark Waters’ latest romantic venture, La Dolce Villa, which arrives on February 13.

Netflix Celebrates Monumental Movie Milestones

In addition to the various themed hubs and brand-new content, Netflix will also be using its Milestone Movies collection to celebrate the holiday of love. Favorites like 13 Going on 30, An Affair to Remember, Maid in Manhattan, Sixteen Candles, You, Me and Dupree, and more will fall into the timeless category of must-watch flicks during the month of adoration.

Finally, Netflix is giving audiences a very unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day thanks to the cinematic returns of beloved favorites Amélie and Casablanca. Both titles will be screening at the Paris Theater in New York, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for tickets.

You can get a jump-start on the festivities, as the fun has already started over at Netflix, where the streamer’s Valentine’s Day Dating Hub is up and running.

