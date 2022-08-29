Streaming giant Netflix is celebrating its quarter of a century anniversary, and the company's evolution that has changed the way the world consumes movies and television. To commemorate the occasion, Netflix put together a short reel of its semi-humble beginnings in the early dawn of what the internet has become. The clip, posted to their Twitter account, takes us back to Netflix's original platform, a convenient rental service for DVDs.

While the reel gives the impression that Netflix appeared as a quick and easy solution overnight, the streaming service's origins did take some time to cultivate. In 1997, in the DVD's formative years, Netflix's founder Reed Hastings and previous CEO Marc Randolph, were committed to getting a startup off the ground. In those earlier days of the worldwide web, the two businessmen were busy brainstorming a number of ideas that would utilize the reach of the internet for convenience and efficiency. According to Deadline, in an excerpt from a book titled Binge Times, co-written by the article's author Dade Hayes and Dawn Chmielewski, the two men settled on the proven-profitable VHS tapes as their commodity. It's in the gimmicky "state-of-the-art" title: internet movies...'Net Flicks... NetFlix. These were quite literally turn of the century ideas.

Fortunately for Hastings and Randolph, the brand-new physical media, DVD's, offered a viable solution to the bulk and expense of VHS tapes. Looking to sate their patrons' desire for film-on-demand sans the pricey late fees, they created a website, as the clip explains, for people - families and cinephiles - to curate lists of films they wanted to see. Essentially they wanted to monopolize on movie titles and become a "one stop shop" for consumers. An excerpt from Binge Times says:

"The service Netflix introduced in 1999 changed the struggling startup’s fortunes, attracting 200,000 subscribers, winning loyalty from those who not only appreciated its novel approach to DVD rentals, but also its recommendation engine and the community created by its website."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The 66 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

From the beginning, Netflix's strategy was to emphasize the individual, and to stay privy on what customers were wanting and needing in order to shape and reshape their business model. By asking their subscribers to participate in queues for films and a five-star rating system, Netflix worked off a sort of data mining structure. Eventually, as Netflix's throwback video explains, by the time DVDs were no longer able to keep up, the internet was commonplace in homes across the globe. Thus, Netflix transformed into the first movie streaming company. In a matter of under 30 years, Netflix went from crashing their site on the first day with 150 orders, to crashing in 2022 for the final two episodes of their original series Stranger Things Season 4 with over 13k viewers.

"Binge watching" is nearly synonymous with Netflix. The video gives a brief rundown of a number of acclaimed original series like their first, 2013's House of Cards, Orange Is the New Black, Tina Fey's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and more, as well as once again praising their connection with movie fans. Netflix highlights the ability to connect fans to shows and movies we love through numerous language options and award-winning original screenplays and series. They showcase the giant's influence over the pop culture zeitgeist with snippets of trendy TikToks, tattoos inspired by their shows, and even the phenomemon of "Netflix and chill." In the end, the corporation tips its hat to their millions of subscribers, saying all that has been achieved in these 25 years are thanks to us.

The reel ends with a promising quip, "That's the thing about Netflix, you never really know what's next." You can check out their anniversary video below.