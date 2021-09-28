At this year's CodeCon, Netflix revealed some interesting data about their viewing statistics as well as their highest performing shows. According to reporters present, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos released some of the company's viewing data statistics, with accounts being counted toward viewership if they watched titles for a minimum of two minutes in their first 28 days on the service. The company has always kept its viewing data particularly close to the vest, and this was apparently an effort to be more transparent about those numbers.

Sarandos' presentation included two slides, one of which showed the statistics for the most popular series and films based on viewership count. The other revealed the number of hours watched by those viewers. Bridgerton Season 1 stole the show with 82 million views and 625 million hours watched. But there's apparently a new series in town which may just blow Bridgerton's numbers out of the water.

According to reports, Sarandon said that Squid Game, a K-drama that debuted on the streaming service less than two weeks ago, is already tracking to be its biggest show ever, and is currently ranking as the number one show on the platform in several countries.

Currently, Bridgerton sits at the top of Netflix's most popular shows, followed by Lupin Part 1, Season 1 of The Witcher, Season 1 of Sex/Life, and Stranger Things Season 3. Other series, like Money Heist or The Queen's Gambit, are preparing to take their final bow on the streamer or have no plans for a sequel season in the works, while shows like Tiger King, Sweet Tooth, and Emily in Paris have all been renewed for subsequent seasons on Netflix.

As for the film side, Extraction led the pack with 99 million views — and it was recently revealed that Chris Hemsworth will be returning for a planned sequel. Other top 10 movies that have seen sequels greenlit by Netflix nclude Murder Mystery (83 million views), The Old Guard (78 million views), and Enola Holmes (77 million views).

