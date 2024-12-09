Netflix’s The Vince Staples Show is a semi-autobiographical account of rapper and actor Vince Staples that takes a surrealistic approach to its art form. Many critics quickly compared this popular series to FX’s trendsetting Atlanta due to some notable similarities. Quirky characters, mind-bending visuals, and satirical comedy are hallmarks of this series that were present in the latter as well. Despite the comparisons, the series is a unique and refreshing experience for fans of the genre to ingest. With Season 2 recently being greenlit, it’s essential to discuss the two prominent episodes that established the foundation for this series, paving the way for its welcome continuation.

In this fictional series inspired by real events, Vince Staples is a relatively unknown music artist living an enigmatic life in Long Beach, California. Watching a narrative from the perspective of an actor portraying themselves is what makes this addition to the genre distinctive. Many of the show’s counterparts lack the ability to make an audience question whether or not some of these moments they’re watching could have actually occurred. Although some of the situations are completely outrageous, two, in particular, could leave a viewer stuck in their seat, pondering on how unfortunate and plausible Vince’s plight truly is.

Rick Ross Makes an Appearance on 'The Vince Staples Show'

Episode 2, titled “Black Business,” deals with the irony of Vince Staples not being able to receive a loan from a bank despite his increased success as a rapper. His professional proposal is denied by a bank manager who provides countless excuses as to why his plan wouldn’t be successful. First, his career as an entertainer is cited as less than ideal, being that it will have to come to an end at some point. Plus, the $1.5 million advance he would receive from his record label still wouldn’t be enough to get him approved at this exceptionally high-end establishment. Within the first five minutes, this episode delivers a powerful message — Vince Staples is another human being with harrowing troubles just like the rest of us.

The Vince Staples Show hits the mark when aiming to deliver an experience that can be seen as beauty standing adjacent to struggle. Walking away disappointed, Vince stumbles across fellow artist Rick Ross, who informs him that if he wants to succeed in life, he’ll have to diversify. This underlying theme of financial instability continues throughout the first season, pushing the plot as we explore Vince’s reality. Similar to Atlanta, we see how this series uses a real-life depiction to reflect some of the stressors and challenges of its target audience.

'The Vince Staples Show' Episode 2 "Black Business" Tackles Racial Issues Head-On

Before Vince can exit the bank in Episode 2, an unexpected bank robbery commences. With a subtle nod to Allen and Albert Hughes, the assailants all don black outfits with white face paint, reminiscent of the iconic characters featured in 1995’s Dead Presidents. Shortly after taking control of the space, the bank robbers recognize Vince as a childhood friend from their neighborhood. Through satirical comedy, we see Vince interact with the group, who gradually reveal both their stellar intellect and surprisingly down-to-earth personalities. At one point, the robbers verbally acknowledge that they wouldn’t be in the situation at all if it weren’t for their desperate economic situation and inability to achieve their dreams. As this happens, the tables turn, putting Vince in a situation where he now has leverage over the same bank manager who sought to deny him an opportunity. Converting a bad situation into a positive one is a recurring angle demonstrated in the series.

Arguably, the most powerful moment of the episode is when Vince finally receives the bank code from the manager. On his way to the vault, Vince encounters a bewitched janitor claiming that his family has been serving the owners of the property for generations. What initially comes across as a rude awakening for Vince soon becomes a blessing in disguise when the janitor soulfully sings the code to the safe. Uncanny happenings such as this give The Vince Staples Show a necessary balance that allows it to tackle complex issues without going too far off the deep end.

"White Boy" Sets a Different Tone for the Netflix Series

“White Boy” chronicles how the father of a school student plans to enact revenge against Vince for a forgotten past transgression. During its opening, we observe a time-lapse detailing Vince’s home life after his father is incarcerated for an inside job gone wrong. We can see the stress that this is having on his mother as she sits quietly at a table smoking a cigarette the morning of Vince’s first day of middle school. We also see how this leads Vince to street affiliation as his friend knocks on his door, causing him to rush outside wearing a solid blue hat. This short scene connects Vince to the culture of his hometown in a poignant and visually appealing fashion.

Episode 5 continues to separate itself from others with its intricate cat-and-mouse chase scenes. Vince gives a speech at his alma mater, Nathaniel Hale, a fictional art school named after the late and great Long Beach native Nate Dogg, most notably known for West Coast music in the 1990s. Only one student remains after he is done talking, reminding Vince of an old feud he had with the boy’s father. An action-packed chase ensues where the armed father pursues Vince when he attempts to leave the school parking lot. The Vince Staples Show does a great job of pairing funny moments with unexpected intensity in a satisfying way.

'The Vince Staples Show' Season 1 Closes in a Climactic Way

“White Boy” features segments that elegantly couple dark suspense with cunning foreshadowing. While being chased, Vince encounters an older man who gives him a revolver and a few bullets for protection, stating that “Jesus fed 5,000 men with five loaves of bread and two fish.” Eventually, Vince is cornered in an old warehouse littered with mannequins modeling traditional African garments. Dim lighting and well-captured shadows make this nerve-wracking scene one of the more prominent in the series to date.

Vince catches his opponent off guard right before we hear a gunshot that transitions to a jump cut of the man’s son waiting outside in the car. With guilt in his eyes, Vince walks past the car, faintly nodding to the unsuspecting young boy who waves back at him from the rear seat. We can clearly see that Vince feels regretful for how this situation ended, but when he later watches a news report covering the shooting, he appears detached. The Vince Staples Show is described as a fictional account, but it’s this moment in the series that really hits home the harshness of the reality that it seeks to parallel.

The last moment in Season 1 of The Vince Staples Show encapsulates how gun violence can create a vicious cycle. As the credits roll, we're shown an ominous scene of the young boy watching television in the dark. On the screen is a cereal advertisement for "Kapow! Pops," featuring Vince Staples in a cowboy western-esque role. There is a tragic irony here, being that the boy's father was shot and killed by Vince in self-defense. His father's attempt on Vince's life was all because of the unresolved issue that happened between them as kids. By ending with this scene, we get the sense that this strife won't come to an end, setting up a scenario where the boy may seek revenge in the future.

The Vince Staples Show is impeccable when instilling a refreshing perspective on music, society, and senseless violence. Despite traits that make it comparable to Atlanta, Dave, or even Hulu's Ramy, this series is doing a great job of establishing its own lane. It handles its subject matter in a detailed way that opens the door for endless possibilities with a second season. The Vince Staples Show is a refreshing Netflix series that has proven that it deserves to stand proudly on its own stage.

