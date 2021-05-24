Watch out, San Diego Comic-Con! To celebrate its loyal fanbase, Netflix is launching its first-ever "Geeked Week" this summer. The five-day long, virtual, free event will feature a lineup of exclusive news, new trailers, live art, appearances from fans’ favorite stars, and more regarding Netflix’s most beloved genre series and films like Lucifer.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The 75 Best Netflix Shows and Original Series to Watch Right Now

Here’s what Netflix had to say about the exciting endeavor:

“Over the years, Netflix has been lucky enough to inspire loyal followings for series and films like Stranger Things, Castlevania, The Old Guard and many more. But these fandoms aren’t just about making GIFs, buying merch or theorizing about the next big twist(s). They’re about sharing excitement and connecting with people from all over the world who hold the same passion for those characters and stories. Netflix Geeked, Netflix’s home for all things genre entertainment, wants to celebrate these communities and bring them together. That’s why we’re launching Geeked Week.”

For streaming fans who want to eat up every scrap of news about Netflix’s most hyped and anticipated shows and movies, Geeked Week could be both an informative and fun community event. With lots of exciting new Netflix content in the works, such as another season of The Witcherand the highly anticipated live-actionCowboy Bebopseries, Geeked Week may provide some coveted exclusives about the shows’ production. It will be interesting to see whether or not the event becomes an annual “convention” that Netflix uses to update its viewers on its latest original content, similar to Disney and its D23 Expo.

The event will run across Geeked social channels. The website will also host daily recaps of each day’s events. The event will run June 7 to June 11. Check out the poster for Geeked Week below:

Image via Netflix

KEEP READING: The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (May 2021)

Share Share Tweet Email

From 'Last Jedi' to 'Rise of Skywalker': Kelly Marie Tran on the Importance of Taking Expectations Out of the Situation "It's hard. I think as an actor you don’t really have control over what is happening in a narrative."

Read Next