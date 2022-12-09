The release of Tim Burton's Wednesday comes with multiple new characters to adore and despise. Wednesday consists of amazing acting performances all across the board and a storyline to keep fans enthralled in the series. However, one thing stands out among the rest. That's just it – Thing.

Thing is a sentient-disembodied hand and a relative of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), who is sent by her parents to watch over her at Nevermore Academy. However, Thing's allegiance changes, and he becomes the most indispensable ally to Wednesday's time at Nevermore, all the while serving iconic moments that just wholeheartedly prove he is the best character in the show.

Thing's First Interaction With Tyler

During the first episode "Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe", Wednesday spends the whole episode trying to escape Nevermore and her parent's idea of what her life should look like. Along the way she meets and enlists the help of town 'normie', Tyler Galpin. She sends Thing to his house to get him to call her. Safe to say Tyler is quite surprised to see a disembodied hand crawling through his window and their struggle is something hilariously comedic.

When Tyler asks Wednesday if Thing is her pet, annoyed, Thing flips him the bird. Wednesday comments calling Thing "sensitive," however audiences get their first glimpse of the wonderful and sassy personality of this severed hand.

Sulking With His Magazine

After failing to tail his target in the second episode "Woe Is the Loneliest Number," Wednesday offends Thing's feelings causing a rift between the two. When Wednesday needs her roommate, Enid Sinclair's help, Enid says she must first apologize to Thing. Wednesday enters her room to find Thing flicking through a magazine. After Wednesday makes a half-hearted apology, Thing continues to swipe through his magazine, forcing Wednesday to open up to the little hand.

In the end, Thing delicately touches Wednesday’s hand in a loving manner and accepts her apology. Here we see Thing and Wednesday's relationship and how much Thing actually cares about her.

Things Meddling In The Poe Cup

Later on in episode two, Thing finds himself a key component in Wednesday's plan to win the Poe Cup. With the annual canoe race known for teams sabotaging each other canoes, Thing plays a big part in thwarting sabotage attempts upon Wednesday's team's boat. Even launching a net on a rival merman sent by Bianca's team to tip over their canoe. And then later on knocking out said merman with a killer punch, allowing Wednesday and Enid to snag the win.

It is safe to say that Thing does most of the dirty, and in this case, wet work in Wednesday's plots. However, he also goes out on a limb to help Enid by distracting a couple of the team members on the Joker team while she can wreck their boat. Thing proves that he is a great helping hand, pun intended.

Sparking The Match That Burns Joseph Crackstone

Towards the end of episode three, after Wednesday and Thing learn that Joseph Crackstone was a horrible bigot of a man, they hatch a scheme to ruin the big reveal of the town monument in Crackstone's honor. As Wednesday plays her cello along with the Jericho band, Thing lights a match and stirs up trouble

The Statue dramatically blows up as everyone runs away screaming – that is except for Wednesday who goes on playing through the chaos. Once again, Wednesday's invaluable helping hand plays an important part in one of their schemes. Thing has a thing for causing trouble.

Defending Wednesday Against A Stranger

In episode three "Friend or Woe", Wednesday and Thing find themselves continuing their search for answers to the mysteries of Nevermore. This time it leads them to dig deeper into finding out who Joseph Crackmore is. While out in the woods searching for the original meeting house of the Jericho Pilgrims, Wednesday comes across a stranger living in the ruins. They in turn threaten each other trying to scare one another off, but Thing comes to the rescue.

Crawling up the man's leg, Thing launched himself around the man's throat. Throwing his head this way and that way, Thing manages to fight off a grown man whilst just being one hand. As the old man runs away in terror, Thing look out towards him admiring his handy work before running back to Wednesday.

Scheming His Own Schemes to Get Wednesday To the Rave'N Dance

In episode four "Woe What A Night," Thing takes matters into his own hands. When Wednesday is left without a date to the Rave'N dance, Thing types a note and sneaks into the Weathervane to slip it into the tip jar for Tyler. When Tyler shows up at her door, a shocked Wednesday frantically rushes to get ready, all the while mad at Thing for meddling.

She stops short, however, when she sees that Thing has stolen the dress she idolizes, acknowledging his efforts. Thing, quite proud of himself, sits on the bed frame waiting for Wednesday to get dressed. Swinging his fingers, like legs, he is proud of himself because his plan worked. We would have never had Wednesday's iconic dance scene if it wasn't for Thing.

Visiting Gomez in Jail

It's parent's weekend at Nevermore Academy in episode five "You Reap What You Woe" and lovebirds Mortica and Gomez Addams are back at their alma mater. However, things don't go quite smoothly. When Gomez is arrested for the death of Garret Gates 30 years ago, Wednesday and Thing pay the patriarch of the family a visit behind bars. When they arrive before Wednesday gets a word out, Thing climbs up onto the desk and places his hand on the window, which Gomez covers with his own with a sad smile.

Although it is a small moment, audiences see that Wednesday is not the only Addams that Thing is loyal to and loves. In this charming scene, Thing allows the fans to see that he really does care for the whole family.

Thing Helps Throw Wednesday a Surprise Party

At the start of episode six "Quid Pro Woe," Enid lures Wednesday to Crackstone's crypt under false pretenses. As they walk in, Wednesday's classmates, much to her horror, surprise her by singing 'Happy Birthday' and having a birthday cake for her. As the song ends, Wednesday turns around to see Thing with a little party hat propped up on his wrist.

Though she is angry, it's clear no one regrets anything. This is one of the more heartwarming scenes where we see that even though Wednesday is cold and unfeeling, she still has friends who would do something like this for her. Especially Thing, would know deep down that she may like the gesture just a tiny bit.

Thing's Undying Loyalty

In episode seven "If You Don't Woe by Now," when Wednesday returns from her date with Tyler, she is greeted by her dorm room trashed, Faulkner's diary missing and Thing savagely stabbed. A panicked Wednesday runs Thing to her Uncle Fester and the two attempt to revive him. With Wednesday crying by his side, Thing comes to and Wednesday promises to find who is responsible and make them pay.

We can assume that when whoever broke into Wednesday's dorm, Thing would have done everything he could to stop them. Even if that led to his near-death experience. It just shows that there really isn't anything Thing wouldn't do for those he loves.

Being With Enid While She Wolfs Out

In the series finale "A Murder of Woes," Enid and Thing rush out into the woods to help Wednesday protect the school. However, along the way, Enid finally wolfs out. Thing stays with her as she painfully transforms. After Enid defeats the Hyde and transforms back into a human, Thing is there holding her hand.

Throughout the show, we get references to Enid and Thing's budding friendship, with Enid saying he gives killer back massages and Thing sharing moisturizing tips with her. But in this scene, we see that he truly cares about her. Thing really is an iconic character for the things he is willing to do for his loved ones.

