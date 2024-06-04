The Big Picture J-Lo's movie Atlas was the top-watched title on Netflix with over 31 million views.

Animated movies like Ice Age and Sing 2 also made it to the top 10 most-watched list.

Bridgerton remains popular, while new series Dancing for the Devil and Eric debuted strong.

You can always count on J-Lo to keep audiences tuned in, and another piece of evidence is her new action sci-fi movie Atlas landing on the top spot among the most-watched titles of the week on Netflix. again. The movie accumulated over 31 million views over the week, which makes it an unquestionable hit on the streamer. In it, J-Lo leads a futuristic revolution against AI soldiers.

This was also a pretty good week for animated movies at Netflix. Whether it was kids distracting themselves or parents spending quality time with their offspring, four out of the ten most-watched movies were animated flicks: Ice Age: Collision Course (#2), Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (#3), Thelma The Unicorn (#5) and Sing 2 (#7). Brooke Shields romcom Mother of The Bride still held strong at #4 with an additional 6.2 million views, while box office flop Madame Web once again proved its popularity on the streamer and stayed among the top 10 most-watched for the third week in a row.

Among the English-language TV series, there was no question that Bridgerton would take the top spot, but it's still surprising that it's staying at #1 with such hefty viewing numbers three weeks after its premiere. This week, the show added 11.6 million views to its run, while Seasons 1 and 2 of the series (along with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) also remain among the most-watched titles — fans and newcomers are obviously binging the whole series and will do it again once Part 2 of Season 3 premieres later this month.

There's Still Room For Cumberbatch's 'Eric' on Netflix

Despite the Bridgerton craze, new series Dancing for the Devil and Eric managed to debut with strong numbers at # 2 and 3, respectively. The reality series had over 8 million views in its first week, while the Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) limited series had 6.8 million views. Comedy-drama Geek Girl also debuted last week and made it all the way to #7 with over 3.4 million views. Rounding up the top 10 were Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (#4), Tires (#8), and Baby Reindeer (#10).

Among the non-English language films, one of the biggest surprises to debut on the catalog was Academy Award winner Godzilla: Minus One. The Japanese movie popped out of nowhere on Netflix this past weekend and has already managed to climb all the way to the #4 spot among the most-watched titles of the week. It was viewed over 6 million times already. However, it wasn't more popular than Polish crime thriller Colors of Evil: Red, which debuted at #1 and accumulated almost 20 million views.

Last but not least, among the non-English TV series the Spanish show Raising Voices debuted at #1 with 4,8 million views, while the Japanese animated series Demon Slayer continues to draw in audiences. The popular anime had over 2 million views this week, and it continues to be one of the most popular titles from the country around the world.

You can check out the full list of the most-watched Netflix titles on the Tudum website.

