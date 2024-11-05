The Western is among the oldest cinematic genres, going right back to the medium's earliest days. It has evolved a lot over the decades and, while far from at its peak in terms of popularity, it still delights fans and produces a few new gems each year. Executives at Netflix are clearly aware of the genre's enduring appeal, as they have produced several terrific Westerns over the last decade or so. These range from the dark comedy of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs to the slow-burn psychological drama of The Power of the Dog.

Netflix has also taken over a few shows that were started by other production companies and then not renewed, such as Longmire and Frontier, much to the relief of their small but devoted fanbases. Not every Western they have made is great, of course (Adam Sandler's The Ridiculous 6 was a monumental trainwreck, for example) but the best of them rank among the genre's finest output of the last ten years. With this in mind, here are the ten best Netflix original Westerns, ranked.

10 'The Ridiculous 6' (2015)

Starring: Adam Sandler, Taylor Lautner, Terry Crews, Jorge Garcia

"I ain’t got no time for your weirdness." The list of Netflix original Westerns is not extensive, meaning even a dud like The Ridiculous 6 squeaks into the top ten. This unfunny flop follows six quirky half-brothers on a mission to rescue their long-lost outlaw father (Nick Nolte). Adam Sandler leads the pack as Tommy "White Knife" Stockburn, joined by the likes of Terry Crews, Taylor Lautner, and Rob Schneider. Each sibling has a distinct personality that lends itself to a series of zany, slapstick misadventures.

This could have been a fun Western satire, poking fun at the genre's clichés, but instead, the end result is grating and absurd, rehashing tired formulas rather than critiquing them. The material is simply too weak to be taken seriously as intelligent commentary, and most of the jokes fail to land. All told, The Ridiculous 6 just feels lazy and half-baked, meaning it can safely be skipped, unless the viewer is a Sandler diehard.

9 'The Killer' (2017)

Starring: Diogo Morgado, Etienne Chicot, Maria de Medeiros, Will Roberts

"In this world, it’s not the strongest that survive, but those who know how to adapt." Set in the desolate backlands of Brazil in the first half of the 20th century, this gritty Western tells the story of Shaggy (Diogo Morgado), a feared assassin who grows up alone in the harsh wilderness. When he sets out to find his mentor, he becomes entangled in the brutal politics and violence of the region, uncovering dark secrets about his own identity along the way.

The Killer has a raw, almost mythic tone, delving into themes of revenge, survival, and moral decay. All the characters are animalistic and morally gray. The movie as a whole is rough around the edges and there are occasional narrative missteps, but the brutal visuals and unflinching storyline make it a memorable entry in the genre. The setting is also unique, helping the film stand out from the crowd.

8 'Concrete Cowboy' (2020)

Starring: Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome, Lorraine Toussaint

"You can’t just be a cowboy; you have to live it every day." This modern riff on a Western revolves around 15-year-old Cole (Caleb McLaughlin) as he’s sent to live with his estranged father, Harp (Idris Elba), in Philadelphia. Harp is part of a tight-knit community of Black urban cowboys who keep a tradition of horseback riding alive in the city. Through this premise, Concrete Cowboy explores father-son dynamics, coming-of-age challenges, and cultural heritage in a setting far removed from the usual Western frontier.

The plot is based on the real-life Fletcher Street riders, giving it a touch of authenticity. The film boasts solid performances and stunning visuals of cityscapes. In particular, it's fun to watch Idris Elba and his fellow urban cowboys navigate their horses through the tight confines of inner-city streets—rather than across expansive plains. The story gets a bit sentimental (and occasionally predictable) but it's handled well, adding up to an uplifting viewing experience.

7 'The Harder They Fall' (2021)

Starring: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King

"I'm not afraid of death. I’m afraid of the life I’m living." The Harder They Fall is another Western with a modern twist, packed with style, grit, and a powerhouse cast. Story-wise, it follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) as he sets out to exact revenge on Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), the man who murdered his parents. Nat gathers his gang, including real-life figures like Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz) and Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi), for a series of electrifying showdowns,

The movie is richly stylized, with bold imagery, a hip-hop-infused soundtrack, and a hefty dose of historical revisionism. Director Jeymes Samuel does a good job of balancing the classic and modern elements, with real locations, horses, and trains and a visual style indebted to Sergio Leone. The eccentricity, sincerity, and torrents of fake blood proved an effective recipe, garnering the movie positive reviews and winning Samuel the BAFTA for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.

6 'The Power of the Dog' (2021)

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee

"You're a strange man, Phil Burbank. And I don’t trust you." On the other end of the spectrum is The Power of the Dog, a quiet, contemplative, and character-focused Western. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Phil Burbank, a brutal, charismatic rancher whose life becomes complicated when his brother George (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife, Rose (Kirsten Dunst), and her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). As Phil torments Rose and Peter, layers of his own vulnerabilities begin to surface, revealing a complex portrait of loneliness, jealousy, and hidden desires.

Jane Campion’s masterful direction, paired with an unsettling score by Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood, crafts a film that's both sharp and haunting. Rather than gunplay and violence, this movie deals in subtlety, tension, and psychological depth. The performers all rise to the occasion, turning in intense, believable performances. While the glacial pace will not be everyone's cup of tea, The Power of the Dog remains one of the most impressive Westerns of the last half-decade.

5 'The Highwaymen' (2019)

Starring: Kevin Costner, Woody Harrelson, Kathy Bates, Kim Dickens

"The world’s gone crazy. And it’s because of those two."​​​​​​​ The Highwaymen offers a fresh perspective on the infamous Bonnie and Clyde saga, focusing instead on the two retired Texas Rangers tasked with bringing them down. Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson star as Frank Hamer and Maney Gault, two old-school lawmen struggling to adapt to a world that views criminals as folk heroes. This is a grounded take on Western law and order, told through powerful performances and a gritty, realistic portrayal of 1930s America.

These are classic 'tough guy' characters, and the themes of frustrated lawmen struggling to mete out justice recalls Costner's earlier work in The Untouchables. While the movie may not break new ground, and not every scene is exciting, there's plenty to appreciate in the nostalgia and period authenticity. Fans of the leads, in particular, should enjoy it. Perhaps for this reason, The Highwaymen was popular with viewers on Netflix, reportedly being watched by 40 million households in its first month.

4 'Frontier' (2016)

Starring: Jason Momoa, Landon Liboiron, Alun Armstrong, Jessica Matten

"There’s no honor among thieves, and there’s no safety for the honest man." Set against the backdrop of the 18th-century North American fur trade, Frontier takes viewers on a journey through treacherous alliances and dangerous rivalries. Jason Momoa leads the cast as Declan Harp, a part-Irish, part-Cree outlaw waging a personal war against the powerful Hudson's Bay Company, which controls the fur trade. Brutal politics and dark dealings are the order of the day in an era where survival means bending, or breaking, the rules.

The show is straightforward and action-packed, with all the trappings of prestige drama. Once again, this is a case where a bit of slow pacing may strain some viewers' patience, but others will get lost in this evocatively recreated world. The first season is a little shaky, but things improve a lot with Season 2. Plus, it's always a treat to watch Momoa in battle mode.

3 'Godless' (2017)

Starring: ​​​​​​​Jeff Daniels, Michelle Dockery, Jack O’Connell, Merritt Wever​​​​​​​

"You're not gonna take this town. You’re not gonna take my home."​​​​​​​ This TV series takes a unique angle on the Western by focusing on the women of La Belle, a town left almost entirely female after a mining disaster. When notorious outlaw Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) and his gang descend on the town in search of a former protégé, Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery) and Mary Agnes McNue (Merritt Wever) prepare to defend their home.

The lead performers are great, and they're assisted by a stacked supporting cast including the likes of Scoot McNairy, Sam Waterston, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. The script gives them a lot of grim and emotionally rich material to work with. The show was executive-produced by Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's Eleven, Magic Mike) and shot by his collaborator Steven Meizler, who serves up a steady stream of striking landscape cinematography and long, vivid tracking shots. In other words, Godless revels in its Western aesthetic, making it ideal for genre super-fans.

2 'Longmire' (2012)

Starring: ​​​​​​​Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips, Cassidy Freeman​​​​​​​

"I'm a sheriff, not a miracle worker. But I’m damn good at my job."​​​​​​​ Longmire is a modern Western drama that follows Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor), a rugged sheriff in rural Wyoming, as he navigates life after the death of his wife while solving crimes. It's a mix of Western and crime procedural, with Longmire confronting everything from small-town conflicts to dark criminal enterprises. The show gets deeper and broader in scope with each season, exploring themes of loyalty, justice, and redemption.

Taylor is joined by strong supporting players like Lou Diamond Phillips and Peter Weller. Performances aside, part of what makes Longmire stand out from the endless lineup of cop shows is the setting. Although it was shot in Sante Fe masquerading as Wyoming, it still feels immersive and real. This atmospheric backdrop, with its vast, empty landscapes, amplifies the realism of its characters’ lives and makes everything seem grander.

1 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' (2018)

Starring: Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, Liam Neeson, Tom Waits

"The last thing you want to do is mess with a man who’s got a plan." When it comes to the very best Netflix original Westerns, it's hard to top this madcap anthology film from the Coen Brothers. It features six tales that range from darkly humorous to tragically bleak, each one examining different facets of frontier life, from the gun-slinging antics of the title character (Tim Blake Nelson) to the heartbreaking story of a lone prospector (Tom Waits) seeking gold.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a love letter to the Western genre, bursting at the seams with an abundance of visual style and quirky humor. The wordplay and visual gags are great, like when one character, after escaping hanging, finds himself again at the gallows and says to his fellow condemned, "First time?" The Coens' storytelling shines through in this film, making it one of the most enjoyable projects in their 2010s output.