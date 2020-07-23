Exclusive: First Trailer for Netflix and Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Wizards’ Is a Blast from the Past

Back in 2016, Guillermo del Toro’s DreamWorks animated fantasy series Trollhunters debuted on Netflix. The show ran for 3 seasons and was revealed to be the first part of a larger, three-show continuum dubbed “Tales from Arcadia.” 3 Below, a more science fiction-oriented show that was just as charming, ran for 2 seasons beginning in 2018. And now we have reached the conclusion of the giant “Tales of Arcadia,” the single season, 10-episode Wizards, debuting on August 7th on Netflix. And even more – we can exclusively bring you the magical first trailer!

As you can tell from the trailer, the Trollhunters gang is sent back in time through a magical rift, and they are now in the court of Camelot where a war between humans and trolls is raging. (This makes things especially difficult for Jim, the lead character of Trollhunters, who was turned into a troll.) Since Wizards largely takes place before the events of Trollhunters, there’s a chance that you could see some characters that you thought would never return. And while the trailer doesn’t highlight any characters from 3 Below, we have a feeling they’ll be back in the mix too. This is, after all, the epic conclusion to all of the “Tales of Arcadia.” (See brand new images from the series below.)

If you haven’t watched Trollhunters or 3 Below, you really should catch up before the start of Wizards. All of the “Tales of Arcadia” shows are inventive and gorgeously animated, stuffed with del Toro’s love of creatures, mythology, and effortless world-building that never feels like a chore.