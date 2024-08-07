This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It's about time! Netflix (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder) and Blumhouse (M3GAN) are back together with another project titled Worst Ex Ever following the success of the Domini Hofmann-directed docuseries Worst Roommate Ever, but this time, romantic partners who are "more than friends and worse than enemies" will be the highlight of the production just like the name implies. The new docuseries comes two years after its prequel premiered and will comprise four hour-long episodes. Pre-production already began over a year ago, and fans can expect it this summer, as announced by the media houses.

Besides unveiling the premiere date, Netflix and Blumhouse have released the official trailer for Worst Ex Ever, which centers on "four true stories" involving violence and assault between former partners. The project is described as such, "From the creators of the global phenomenon: Worst Roommate Ever comes Worst Ex Ever. The new format, built around the universal feeling of wondering how much you really know about your partner, brings you more shocking tales of betrayal, violence, and deceit. Composed of compelling testimonials, bodycam footage, and animated reenactments, Worst Ex Ever reveals the disturbing stories of monstrous past relationships."

Directed by Cynthia Childs, Worst Ex Ever is also executive produced by Childs, Jason Blum of Blumhouse, Chris McCumber, Gretchen Palek, and Jordana Hochman. Similar to Worst Roommate Ever, it is produced under the Blumhouse Television banner along with ITV America. Check out the official trailer for Worst Ex Ever below.

It All Began With 'Worst Roommate Ever'

Fans will certainly be thrilled to hear that Worst Roommate Ever is expanding into a franchise with its upcoming follow-up. The first docuseries is based on a New York Magazine article published in 2018 by William Brennan, which details the worst living experiences of some people who found roommates on Craigslist and the results of their decisions. The series was renewed for a second season only a few months ago, which premiered on June 26, 2024, with four episodes, one episode less than its first season.

According to its official synopsis, "The Worst Roommate Ever highlights four harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates turning into real-life nightmares for their unsuspecting victims when their malevolent and sometimes violent intentions are revealed." Speaking of these "seemingly harmless roommates," Jamison Bachman, Dorothea Puente, Youssef Khater, and K.C. Joy are the main subjects of the series, with a primary focus on the crimes committed by each of them.

Worst Ex Ever will arrive on Netflix on August 28. Stay tuned to Collider for more chilling updates about this new docuseries. Also, catch up on all seasons of Worst Roommate Ever on Netflix.

Worst Roommate Ever Release Date March 1, 2022 Creator Domini Hofmann

