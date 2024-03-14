Netflix has set itself up to be one of the biggest juggernauts of the streaming space, with a high number of incredible original films and series that it has released over the years. However, part of what has made Netflix so successful is its tendency to focus on a high quantity of original movies, and with such a high number of films being made, a select few were always going to be on the lower side of quality. Netflix's massive success makes their mistakes and misfires that much more egregious, making them easy targets when they release some of the worst films in recent memory.

In terms of seeing exactly which of Netflix's many misfires is considered the worst by modern film fans, there's frankly no better outlet than the Letterboxd community. Just as Netflix revolutionized and changed the game of movies and television through its implementation of the internet, Letterboxd changed the game of modern discussion and dialogue about films through the internet. As the defacto modern community and hub for film fans talking about modern movies, it makes for the perfect match to see exactly which Netflix films are failing to meet the bar of quality the most.

10 'Death Note' (2017)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.49/5

Adapted from the legendary anime series, Death Note follows the story of Light Turner, an innocuous young student who miraculously finds himself in possession of the "Death Note". The notebook is incredibly powerful, killing anyone whose name is written down inside it, and it doesn't take long before Light goes mad with his newfound power, beginning to shape the world in his own vision. However, as the body count continues to rise, a group of detectives, including the mysterious L, are hot on the case and on the verge of finding out Light's identity.

While the original anime is often lauded for being one of the greatest animated shows of all time, this live-action remake simply founders at every opportunity to give the original story justice. The film was already facing an uphill battle, attempting to adapt the majority of an entire series into a single 100-minute film, yet even with that in mind, the pacing and character work pales in comparison to the original. While the film certainly has some qualities, such as the performance of Willem Dafoe as Ryuk, the multitude of bad changes from the original left a sour taste in many viewers' mouths.

9 'The Open House' (2018)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.44/5

The Open House is a horror film that follows teenage boy Logan and his mother Naomi, who, after the father of the family is killed in a car crash, the duo move out into a secluded mountain house as an escape. However, their planned escape from the world proves to not be what they envisioned, as a collection of strange and unexplainable supernatural occurrences begin terrorizing the duo at every waking moment that they spend in the house.

Horror movies as a whole live and die by their ability to ramp up suspense and thrills into an exciting and enthralling payoff, which is something where The Open House massively fails. The film at the most basic and fundamental levels is simply unable to conjure anything close to genuine scares or excitement, creating what is easily one of the most boring horror movie experiences of all time. Combined with a terrible ending that does the film no favors and leaves audiences on a bad note, it's no surprise that Letterboxd users have completely ripped the film to shreds.

The Open House Release Date January 19, 2018 Director Matt Angel , Suzanne Coote Runtime 94 Minutes Main Genre Horror

8 'The Kissing Booth 2' (2020)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.43/5

The sequel to the original Netflix romcom smash hit, The Kissing Booth 2 continues the story of Elle as she attempts to balance her long-distance romance with Noah with her now complicated friendship with Lee. Tensions are already high about Elle's choice to continue to be in a relationship with Noah, since he's Lee's older brother now off at college, as Elle is forced to consider her own options for college. The situation finds a way to get even more tricky when a new classmate begins catching Elle's attention.

Romantic comedies as a genre are rarely ever explored when it comes to franchises and sequels, for pretty good reason, as they fundamentally wrap things up and fall in love by the end. The original Kissing Booth was already a massive, easy target for people looking to slam and roast the film for its awkward performances, basic and formulaic storyline, and focus on hot young stars over anything else. The Kissing Booth 2 manages to only double down on everything that people didn't like about the first film, with the added negative of acting as a completely unwarranted addition that adds nothing to the original.

The Kissing Booth 2 Release Date July 24, 2020 Director Vince Marcello Cast Joey King , Joel Courtney , Jacob Elordi , Taylor Zakhar Perez , Maisie Richardson-Sellers , Meganne Young , Molly Ringwald Runtime 131 Minutes Main Genre Romantic Comedy

7 'Tall Girl 2' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.42/5

The sequel to the already infamous teen movie, Tall Girl 2 continues the misadventures of Jodi Kreyman, the girl who was previously a complete social outcast because of her massive height. However, now that Jodi has been graced with a new wave of popularity, she begins to live the high life at her high school with her new relationship, seemingly on top of the world. However, all the pressure of popularity begins to crash down on Jodi, combined with the stress of an upcoming performance and miscommunication among her friends, she begins to ironically feel as small as ever.

The original Tall Girl was already deemed a complete joke of a film by most of the internet, Letterboxd included, as its premise was simply too nonsensical and comical to take remotely seriously. While the sequel moves steps in the right direction to be more self-aware and not harp too much on the logistics of being bullied because of being tall, it's still a generic and by-the-numbers coming-of-age film. While the original film had a glowing so-bad-it's-good quality about itself, Tall Girl 2 course corrects too much to the point of becoming boring and uninteresting.

6 'Tall Girl' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.30/5

Easily one of the most tone-deaf and infamous films that Netflix has ever created, Tall Girl follows the story of Jodi Kreyman, the tallest girl in her high school who has lived her life as a laughingstock because of it. She's filled with crippling anxiety and self-destructive thoughts because of how she's been perceived by her peers, and now sick of living this closeted life, she decides to make an effort to have confidence in herself. This manages to line up perfectly with the arrival of new foreign exchange student Stig, who is both immediately popular and takes a liking to Jodi for her inner beauty.

There's a level of innocent and wholesome yet completely misplaced energy surrounding Tall Girl and its premise that makes the entire experience hard to not laugh at. It's wild that anyone believed that the film would work, taking a relatable story of bullying and a judgmental high school climate yet finding a way to remove all the agency and reliability, leaving the film as nothing but a husk. Few Netflix films have become as infamous for their low quality as much as Tall Girl, as it continues to confound and bewilder people to this day with its laughably bad premise and textbook execution.

5 'Marmaduke' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.28/5

One of the worst animated movies of the 2020s so far, Marmaduke is a modern-animated adaptation of the classic comic strip character, following the misadventures of the titular misbehaving Great Dane. Despite his rambunctions and troublemaking nature, a world-famous dog trainer sees potential in Marmaduke, and begins training him to compete in a legendary dog show. However, the elite world of dog shows has as high stakes as ever, and Marmaduke will have to work harder than he's ever worked in the past if he wants a chance to win.

While Marmaduke is technically only a Netflix original film in the United States, with it having been released by SC Films in international countries, its abhorrent quality earns it a well-deserved spot on the list. The film feels like a combination of every painful trend that plagued animated films throughout the previous decade, with an overreliance on gross-out humor, stilted animation quality, and a bare-bones plot. Even with a half-decent vocal cast including the likes of Pete Davidson and J.K. Simmons, the film is simply too terrible to be salvaged in any meaningful way.

Marmaduke (2022) Release Date May 6, 2022 Cast Pete Davidson , J.K. Simmons , David Koechner Runtime 88 Minutes Main Genre Comedy

4 'The Kissing Booth 3' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.23/5

The finale of the Kissing Booth trilogy, The Kissing Booth 3 sees Elle attempting to make the most out of the final summer before she heads off to college. She devises a plan after she discovers a long-lost "best summer ever list" that she and Lee made when they were children, hoping to do everything on the list before she goes off and is forced to say goodbye. However, there's still a fair bit of drama, as Elle is forced to confront all the unresolved relationship drama and tie up all the loose ends before she can go off and live her own new and exciting life.

By this point in the Kissing Booth franchise, they've accepted and become completely aware of their status as the butt of every joke when it comes to generic modern streaming service romantic comedies. Knowing this, the film decides to completely lean into the absurdity and nonsense that it had been building up in the previous two films, making for a campy, hilariously bad film that almost revels in its own stupidity. While it certainly can be a lot of chaotic fun to watch these characters dress up as Mario characters and go go-karting, it's still the farthest thing from actually being good.

3 'He's All That' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.20/5

A modern-day gender-swapped remake of the teen rom-com classic, She's All That, He's All That follows popular influencer star Padgett Sawyer (Addison Rae) having just been dumped by her all-star boyfriend. In a plot to get revenge against him, Padgett hatches a scheme to charm and transform one of the most unpopular boys at her school, Cameron Kweller, into prom king material. However, her plan soon begins to fall apart as she begins to form a real connection and feelings for Cameron.

The original plot of She's All That was already dated and mocked when it came out in 1999, yet got by thanks to its ingenious charm and the charisma of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook. Comparatively, He's All That removes all the inherent charm and grace of the original film, replacing it with sleazy product placement and forced implementation of social media apps like TikTok. The only thing that the film truly accomplishes is staking claim to being one of the worst movie remakes in recent memory.

He's All That Release Date August 27, 2021 Director Mark Waters Cast Addison Rae , Tanner Buchanan , Madison Pettis , Rachel Leigh Cook , Peyton Meyer Runtime 1 hr 31 min

2 'The Next 365 Days' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.19/5

The final film in the infamous 365 Days trilogy, The Next 365 Days sees Laura and Massimo's relationship facing new hurdles as they attempt to overcome their ever-present trust issues. However, Nacho continues to do everything that he can to drive a wedge between Laura and Massimo, attempting to keep Laura all to himself. Laura soon finds herself tasked with a dangerous and difficult decision to decide how she wants to spend the rest of her life.

The plot of The Next 365 Days doesn't actually matter all that much, as, like the previous films in the trilogy, it's nothing more than a backward excuse for more sleazy, tasteless erotic scenes. The film fails to find anything close to a conclusion and finale for these already awful and unlikable characters and just continues to drive this entire trilogy even further down the deep rabbit hole of disappointment and hatred that the Letterboxd community holds for the franchise as a whole.

The Next 365 Days Release Date August 19, 2022 Director Barbara Bialowas , Tomasz Mandes Cast Anna-Maria Sieklucka , Michele Morrone , Magdalena Lamparska , Otar Saralidze Runtime 113 Minutes Main Genre Drama

1 '365 Days: This Day' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.06/5

The sequel to the largely maligned 365 Days, 365 Days: This Day continues to follow the forbidden romance of Laura, who previously lived a relatively boring life, and Massimo, the millionaire hunk with ties to the mafia. However, while the couple initially is relieved to be reunited and continue their expressions of love, several betrayals and misunderstandings begin to form a divide in their relationship. To make things worse, a mysterious third party is attempting to steal away Laura's love and attention, forcing her to choose between the two.

The entire 365 Days trilogy has been actively lambasted and reviled by Letterboxd as a whole, who consider the trilogy to easily be the worst movies of the 2020s so far. 365 Days: This Day is no exception, as it only continues to perpetuate the same harmful and problematic storylines and themes of the original film, only caring about its sexual content. While the original 365 Days film has a lower score on Letterboxd, the original film is technically not a Netflix original movie, as the film only gained massive popularity and its reputation on Netflix, leading to them producing the rest of the trilogy.

365 Days: This Day Release Date April 27, 2022 Director Barbara Bialowas , Tomasz Mandes Cast Anna-Maria Sieklucka , Michele Morrone , Magdalena Lamparska Runtime 109 Minutes Main Genre Thriller

