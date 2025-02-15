There's a certain understated appeal to cantankerous, rough-around-the-edges grandpa-type figures who hide a teddy bear's heart beneath the snarl and tough exterior. Not many do it better than late-career Clint Eastwood. With Gran Torino, Eastwood won us over with his layered and subtle protective side that came to the rescue of those he loved. If, like us, you like Eastwood-styled gruff yet guardian angel types, then this Spanish drama series should be your next binge-watch.

Created by David Bermejo, Netflix's Wrong Side of the Tracks, or Entrevias as it was originally titled when it was released in Spain, features a tough-as-nails ex-soldier, Tirso Abantos (Jose Coronado), who runs a hardware store in a poor neighborhood that has fallen prey to gangs, drug peddlers, and all sorts of criminals. Other cast members include Luis Zahera, as the street-smart and layered cop Ezequiel Fandino, Nono Sobo as Irene Sachez Abanto, Tiro's adopted Vietnamese grandchild, and Felipe Londono as Nelson, Irene's boyfriend.

What Is ‘Wrong Side of the Tracks’ About?