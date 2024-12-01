Tombstone may have come out over 30 years ago, but fans of the acclaimed Western should be happy to know that Hollywood hasn't stopped inventing new ways to enjoy the aging classic. Aside from stars like Kurt Russell occasionally dropping fascinating insights about Tombstone's creative process, this year also saw a renewed interest in the film's source material on Netflix.

The streamer's latest visit to the lawless Arizona territory, Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War, is perfect for Tombstone fans desperate to learn more about the real events that inspired one of the greatest westerns of all time.

What Is ‘Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War’ About?

Released this past August and narrated by Ed Harris, Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War is a six-part documentary miniseries that presents itself as a faithful retelling of the true story behind Wyatt Earp and his vendetta ride, but in reality, the project does more than restate the historical record. Balancing expert interviews against a dramatized re-enactment of events that spans the entire series, Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War almost feels like its own movie, but the documentary's adherence to the facts allows these elements to blend nicely into an exciting and enriching viewing experience.

The show's runtime also allows the project to expand on the world of Tombstone in ways the film simply never had the time to do, walking viewers through the cause, consequences, and notorious aftermath of the infamous shooting at the O.K. Corral.

‘Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War’ Deepens the Story Behind ‘Tombstone’

The greatest benefit of this expanded narrative focus is that fans of the 1993 film can glean new information about the real lives of their favorite characters. Not only does the docuseries delve into the origins of Wyatt Earp's (Tim Fellingham) friendship with Doc Holliday (Edward Franklin) — an origin story, which is unfortunately not shown in Tombstone — but Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War also drastically recontextualizes some of Tombstone's supporting antagonists, such as Ike Clanton (Jack Gordon). Far from the one-note gunslinger who terrorizes the town of Tombstone in the movie, Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War reveals the real Clanton was a cunning, media-savvy mafia type who swore revenge on the Earp family after surviving the gunfight at the O.K. Corral.

The miniseries also illuminates the compromising circumstances behind the early days of Wyatt's relationship with Josephine Marcus (Christina Leonardi), as well as the Earps' clashes against the corrupt practices of Tombstone's Sheriff Beehan (Alex Price). The documentary is destined to disappoint those who continue to adore Michael Biehn's vicious turn as outlaw Johnny Ringo, however, Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War's greatest sin is overlooking this crucial component of Wyatt's revenge ride against the cowboys. That said, the miniseries more than compensates for this inaccuracy by exploring how one man's vendetta managed to impact the world stage.

‘Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War’ Expands on Perspective

For fans of the original film, one of Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War's most startling revelations has to be that the events depicted in Tombstone were much more central to American democracy than they appeared. Between marveling at Val Kilmer's stellar performance and observing Tombstone's barren locale, it's easy to believe the film's plot is isolated from the rest of the country. Not so. By linking Tombstone's silver mining to the international banking schemes of J.P. Morgan (Peter O'Meara), the docuseries explores how Wyatt's fight against the cowboys helped America to get out of debt incurred during the Civil War, as well as how Ike's grandstanding reignited regional tensions that hadn't fully abated by the early 1880s.

In terms of characters, Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War provides us with additional perspective on Tombstone's leads, with the docuseries also delving into Doc's history with the tuberculosis that plagues him throughout Tombstone, but the project's greatest focus remains its title character. In this regard, the miniseries deserves additional praise for refusing to only portray Earp as a romanticized, badass action hero.

Just as Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War goes to great lengths to dispel popular myths about the cowboys, Netflix's docuseries portrays Earp with the nuance he deserves, someone who betrayed everything he stood for and still fought vengefully for everything he lost. The documentary's conclusion also details the unexpected importance of film to the real Earp's legacy, making it essential viewing for those interested in honoring the legacy of one of the biggest names of the Old West.

