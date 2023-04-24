There’s something strangely compelling about murder mysteries. Murder mysteries have been a hallmark of television series for the longest time. From trying to figure out who killed Laura Palmer (Twin Peaks) to getting to the bottom of the mysterious circumstances that resulted in the death of Mary Alice in Wisteria Lane (Desperate Housewives), murder has reared its ugly head in pop culture for as long as some of us can remember. Nowhere is it more evident than in everyone’s favorite streaming service, Netflix. Netflix has been churning out hit shows left and right, and it’s a ground zero to explore the trend that's been popping up more and more frequently - shows taking a sharp turn into the murder mystery genre in later seasons.

Murder On 13 Reasons Why

One such show that garnered attention for this phenomenon was the controversial drama 13 Reasons Why. When 13 Reasons Why debuted in 2017, it was a highly anticipated adaptation of Jay Asher's novel of the same name. The show followed the story of high school student Hannah Baker's suicide and the thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. It was a dark and emotional portrayal of teenage struggles, and while it was certainly a heavy watch, it was also a poignant one. However, as the show continued, it veered away from its initial premise and instead started to focus on a murder mystery.

The show's second season delved into the aftermath of Hannah's death but also introduced a new plotline - the murder of one of the students. The third season further explored this mystery, and the fourth and final seasons became almost entirely centered around it. The shift in focus left some viewers confused and disappointed. Many had tuned in for the relatable and important topic of mental health but found themselves watching a different show altogether. Others, however, welcomed the change and found the murder mystery to be a refreshing twist.

Is Murder Just A Good Binge?

13 Reasons Why is not the only Netflix show to undergo this transformation though. You, a show about a stalker named Joe Goldberg, similarly pivoted to a murder mystery in its fourth season. While the first season focused on Joe's obsession with his love interest, the fourth season introduced a new storyline involving a string of murders in London. So, what's with Netflix shows randomly turning into murder mysteries in later seasons?

Some speculate that it's simply a way to keep viewers interested and invested in the show. A murder mystery is a tried and true plot line that has captivated audiences for decades, so it's no surprise that it's also utilized in modern shows. Others argue that it's a symptom of the "binge-watching" culture that Netflix has created. When viewers are able to consume an entire season in one sitting, they may become bored with the show's initial premise and crave a new, more exciting plotline. Whatever the reason may be, it's clear that this trend isn't going away anytime soon. While some viewers may be disappointed in the shift away from a show's original premise, others may find it a welcome change.

Past Success Stories

It's a risk that showrunners are willing to take in order to keep their shows fresh and engaging. One factor that may contribute to the trend of Netflix shows turning into murder mysteries is the success of other shows in the same genre. Series like Breaking Bad, True Detective, and The Killing have all been critically acclaimed and have developed passionate fan bases. It's possible that showrunners are trying to tap into that same level of engagement and excitement by incorporating a murder mystery element into their own shows.

Another reason why this trend may be occurring is due to the format of Netflix's original programming. Unlike traditional TV shows, which are often renewed season by season, Netflix typically orders entire seasons upfront. This means that showrunners may not have a clear plan for where the show will go beyond the initial season, and may be more likely to pivot to a different genre or storyline if they feel it will keep the show fresh and engaging.

The True Crime Effect

Furthermore, the trend towards turning shows into murder mysteries may also be reflective of the current cultural climate. True crime has been a popular topic in recent years, with podcasts like Serial and My Favorite Murder achieving huge followings. People are fascinated by crime and the psychology behind it, so it's possible that Netflix is trying to capitalize on that fascination by incorporating murder mysteries into its programming. Regardless of the reasons behind it, this Netflix trend is certainly an interesting one. While it may leave some viewers disappointed or confused, it's clear that it's a risk that many showrunners are willing to take in order to keep their shows fresh and engaging.

One aspect of this trend that's worth examining is the impact it may have on the show's overall narrative arc. When a show shifts from one genre to another, it can be difficult to maintain the same level of depth and complexity that made the show compelling in the first place. Some critics argue that 13 Reasons Why, for example, lost its focus when it shifted towards a murder mystery and that the show's attempts to tie together multiple plot lines resulted in a less satisfying viewing experience. Another factor to consider is this trend's impact on viewership. While some viewers may be drawn to a show that features a murder mystery element, others may be turned off by the shift away from the show's original premise. This could result in a decline in viewership over time, particularly if the show doesn't handle the transition satisfyingly.

This Is Not Just a Netflix Problem

It’s worth noting that this trend is not unique to Netflix shows. Other TV series, such as Riverdale and Pretty Little Liars have also incorporated murder mysteries into their storylines. Prestige TV has frequently employed this plot device as a springboard to discuss things like domestic violence (Big Little Lies), race (The Watchmen), and wealth inequity (The White Lotus) among other things. This suggests that the trend is reflective of broader changes in the TV landscape, as writers and showrunners experiment with new ways to keep viewers engaged and invested in their shows. While some viewers may enjoy the change in direction, others may be left disappointed by the loss of the show's original focus. As streaming services continue to change the way we consume TV, it's likely that we'll see more experimentation with narrative structures and genre conventions, and the trend of shows shifting toward murder mysteries may be just the beginning.