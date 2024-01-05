The Big Picture Netflix's yule log video made it to the Top 10, beating out popular titles like Young Sheldon.

The video provided a warm holiday atmosphere and runs for one hour, offering an endless decoration bonus.

The yule log's success is attributed to how the algorithm counts minutes reproduced, not attentive viewing, showing the impact of holiday cheer on families.

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix's yule log background video entered the streaming platform's Top 10 this week, the streamer has revealed. Move over, Stranger Things! There might be a new contender for the most impactful Netflix production, as the video made to be played in the background to provide a warm holiday atmosphere arrived at the sixth spot of this week's television ranking. Due to the amount of people that decided it would be a nice addition to their holiday mood, the yule log beat out titles such as a Trevor Noah comedy special and the first season of Young Sheldon.

Titled Fireplace for Your Home: Birchwood Edition, the video runs exactly for one hour, giving viewers an endless decoration bonus with the atmosphere it provides. Beyond films such as The Knight Before Christmas and Klaus, it seems Netflix was ready to take a different approach when it comes to their holiday production line up, with the uninterrupted hour of a friendly fireplaceTime will tell if the fireplace will return to the Top 10 in upcoming years, of if another attraction will take its place.

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home was able to sneak into this week's Netlfix Top 10 because of how the algorithm merely takes into account how many minutes are reproduced for every single title. This achievement doesn't mean that people were attentively watching the fire burn for hours, or that it provides a better television experience than the scripted series it managed to beat. It just shows how impactful holiday cheer is to families across the country.

What Else Appeared in This Week's Netflix Top 10?

Close

When it comes to the television side of this week's Netflix Top 10, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon was the most watched title of the week, with the comedian's latest material being played for an average of 8 million views. It was followed by the debut of My Life With The Walter Boys, a teen romance series about a young orphaned girl who has to move in with a family that includes seven sons. The final season of The Crown was also included in the list, with Imelda Staunton's Queen Elizabeth II bringing the acclaimed drama series to a close. The first season of Obliterated also earned a spot in the top 10.

Fireplace for Your Home: Birchwood Edition is now available to stream on Netflix. Check out the trailer for Netflix's new holiday hit below:

Watch Now