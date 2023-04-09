Since 2013 streaming giant Netflix has developed original content for its subscribers, and every year since then their production has only grown. By partnering with other production studios they have now released hundreds of movies, both from original ideas and taking inspiration from other properties to continue their storylines.

Plenty of these movies have become the streaming equivalent of box-office hits, garnering millions of viewers and becoming the center of online memes and discussions. These movies range from romantic comedies, like To All The Boys I've Loved Before, to Academy Award-nominated dramas, like Roma. Many fans have wanted more, resulting in Netflix returning with incredible sequels.

10 Army of Thieves (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%

Army of Thieves follows Sebastian, a theoretical expert in safecracking that is convinced to join a heist crew planning to break into three banks in the span of a week. With the police hot on their trail and emotions developing between him and crew member Gwendoline, he faces the challenges of a world of crime he is out of his depth in.

Based on a story from Army of the Dead's director/screenwriter duo Zack Snyder and Shay Hatten, it serves as a prequel to the zombie film. With actor Matthias Schweighöfer reprising his role from the original now as the protagonist, he also stepped up to direct the film garnering praise for his work in front of and behind the camera.

9 We Can Be Heroes (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

We Can Be Heroes follows the story of Missy Moreno, the powerless daughter of superhero leader of The Heroics Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal). When her dad's hero team is captured by aliens, it's up to her and the other superheroes' children with special abilities to step up and come to their rescue.

From director Robert Rodriguez, the film was made as a legacy sequel to The Adventures of Sharboy and Lavagirl, showing the two characters now as superheroes with a kid of their own. It received praise for its imaginative and heartwarming story paired with the zany special effects known from the original.

8 To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

In this sequel, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) is still going steady with Peter (Noah Centineo) while also volunteering at a retirement home. When she reunites with childhood crush John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) and finds out about Peter still talking with his ex-girlfriend Gen, she begins to have doubts about the relationship.

Continuing where the first film left off, To All They Boys: P.S. I Still Love Youwas adapted from the second book in the series. The movie adds to Lara Jean's world with the fan-favorite characters of John Ambrose and Stormy, while also staying true to what made the sweet pairing from the original so endearing.

7 To All The Boys: Always and Forever (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

In the 3rd installment To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean and Peter are planning for their future after they graduate, both applying to Stanford. After Lara is rejected a school trip to NYU shows Lara Jean a world she never knew, and she starts to consider a future different from what she imagined.

The final installment of the trilogy based on Jenny Han's novel series was received well by critics and fans alike as Condor's and Centineo's chemistry is still charming even after three films. Although their love story is done being told, Lara Jean's sister (Anna Cathcart) will be getting her own in the spin-off series XO, Kitty, coming out in May.

6 Pee-wee's Big Holiday (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Paul Reubens returns as his beloved character in the adventure comedy Peewee's Big Holiday, where he meets Joe Mangianello and is inspired by him to take his very first holiday to go to his birthday party in New York. As per usual, Pee-wee's fun-loving and childish personality gets him into pretty wacky adventures along the way.

Set up as a stand-alone sequel to 1988's Big Top Pee-wee, this new adventure for the character takes him places he had never been before. The movie got positive reviews from fans of the character who praised the comedy and sweet storyline made fresh with the introduction of Joe Mangianello as Pee-wee's new friend.

5 Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 takes place in Camp Nightwing in 1978 following the story of Ziggy Berman (Sadie Sink) of Shadyside. While staying at the camp with other teenagers, one of the counselors becomes possessed because of an ancient curse, and they will have to fight to survive while trying to figure out how to stop the curse.

The teen supernatural slasher film has amazing performances from its dynamic cast, particularly Sink as the lead, and it was praised for its setting that was vastly different from the first part while still having the same spirit. The horror aspect of the film was well done, with grisly and inventive death scenes to keep viewers jumping.

4 Fear Street Part Three: 1666 (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

The final installment Fear Street Part Three: 1666 tells on the origin of the Shadyside curse that started it all, as Deena (Kiana Madera) is taken back to live the story of Sarah Fier, a young woman accused of witchcraft by her town. With Deena knowing how the curse started, she now has the chance to end it and stop the violence it has caused.

This movie marked the end of the Fear Street Trilogy, ending it on a high with a movie that packs a punch in two parts and returns to what made the first one a hit. With excellent performances and set design, the movies pleased fans of the first two offering a grand finale to the delightfully violent Shadyside story.

3 Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) finds himself part of a murder mystery game set by billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) on his private island alongside his most trusted friends. When one of them ends up dead, it's up to the detective to figure out who the killer is before any more bodies start dropping.

Serving as a stand-alone sequel to Knives Out, the only returning character is goofy detective Benoit Blanc as he once again has to aid in the solving of a murder. With an ensemble cast featuring Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kate Hudson this new adventure brings the same comedy and social satire from the first to a fresh new mystery.

2 El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

In El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) is no longer working with his former chemistry teacher Walter White on their crystal meth empire, looking to moving on with his life. Having run from captors, and now running from the law, he has to reconcile with his past before he can make a way to any kind of future.

El Camino served as a sequel to the Breaking Bad series that concluded in 2013, expanding Vince Gilligan's massive storytelling feat. Critics raved about Paul's performance in his return to the role, as the focus on his character gave him the chance to show off his acting chops like never before in the neo-western.

1 Lost Bullet 2 (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

In Lost Bullet 2 Lino (Alban Leonor), an ex-con turned police officer in the narcotics unit trying to find the former cop who murdered his brother Quentin and his mentor Charas. With a drug lord trying getting involved, and corrupt officers against him, Lino has the odds stacked against him in his mission for justice.

This French action film satisfied fans of the first with the return of the entire cast with the addition of new characters to the fast-paced action packed sequel. With an intricate storyline, impressive stunt work, and break neck speed car chases, the movie improved on the adrenaline packed story of the original.

