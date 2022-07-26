Sexy, spooky, and smart — vampires are a mainstay in pop culture. Netflix’s First Kill is the latest addition to the long list of vampire shows on television. A forbidden love story between a vampire and a vampire hunter is nothing new, but the show adds a fresh take by focusing on a sapphic relationship between two teenage girls. The series has quickly gained a loyal following through its blend of campy horror, sweet romance, family drama, and supernatural elements.

First Kill is based on a short story of the same name by V. E. Schwab, which is included in the vampire-themed anthology, Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite. Like other television adaptations, there are many similarities and notable differences. If you have not read the story, you might be curious to know just how different the show is from its source material.

There Is No Bee

In the series, the first time you see Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Calliope Burns (Imani Lewis) together is when they have a short conversation outside school. The awkward scene leads to Juliette saving Calliope from a possible bee sting. This seems to be the spark that causes both girls to reconsider how they see each other.

This scene does not appear in the short story. Instead, Juliette recounts a moment when she told Calliope that she had dropped her pen and another time when she offered Calliope a ride home because it was raining. But Calliope’s brothers turned up right then, and the moment passed.

First Kiss

In the short story, Calliope and have their first kiss during a Truth and Dare game at a party. Juliette’s friend Ben (Jonas Dylan Allen), who knows that Juliette has a crush on Calliope, dares the girls to go into the closet for 60 seconds. This resulted in them kissing, initiated by Calliope.

In the series, their kiss happens in the kitchen during a party. Juliette initiated the kiss without prompting from anyone, and they even had a short conversation before kissing for the second time. Her friend Ben isn't aware of what happened. The kiss leads to Juliette and Calliope having more questions and complicated feelings about each other.

The Staking of Juliette

When Calliope and Juliette talk at a party in the series, there’s tension in the air. Attracted and suspicious of each other, their unexpected coming together turned deadly. In the show, Calliope stakes Juliette to kill her, but she doesn’t know that Juliette is a Legacy vampire. Legacy vampires are virtually invincible, and stakes alone will not kill them.

In the story, Juliette being a Legacy vampire is not mentioned. Instead, the attempt on her life fails because Calliope does not push the stake deep enough, and Juliette manages to stop the attack before it goes further. When she realizes she failed, Calliope runs away.

The Families

What makes First Kill interesting is the similarities between Calliope and Juliette’s families and how they treat the girls. On the show, Juliette’s sister Elinor (Gracie Dzienny) and her parents are vocal in their opinions on how she should continue the family tradition. Juliette and Elinor sometimes clash because they treat their vampirism differently. Calliope’s family, including her mother Talia (Aubin Wise) and brothers Theo (Phillip Mullings Jr.) and Apollo (Dominic Goodman), are just as opinionated where they push her to fight monsters.

The families are not as prominent in the short story and don’t get much opportunity to shine. Elinor has a nice conversation with Juliette while she helps her sister put on makeup, and Apollo and Theo go hunting monsters with Calliope. Both scenes are included in the show, and their relationships are expanded to portray the complex family dynamics further.

Moms Against All Monsters

In the series, people are aware of the existence of vampires and other monsters but believe those creatures are gone. When dead bodies begin piling up, Ben’s mother Bunny (Annunziata Gianzero) forms a group called Moms Against All Monsters, a.k.a. MAAM, to protest the government because they believe the authorities aren’t doing enough to protect their community.

MAAM does not appear in the short story, and it’s unclear whether the public knows about vampires and hunters. Juliette mentions that Ben does not know about her being a vampire, and Calliope’s parents remind her to keep their monster hunting a secret. It’s likely that the existence of supernatural creatures is not widely known to the public.

Missing Characters

Oliver (Dylan McNamara) is Elinor’s estranged twin brother and older brother to Juliette in the series. He is exiled by the Fairmonts due to his previous transgressions, and he seems to enjoy antagonizing his own family. He brings another paranormal aspect to the universe when he reveals that his girlfriend, Carmen (Walnette Marie Santiago), is a witch. The show also features Tess (Mk Xyz), Calliope’s best friend and fellow monster hunter. She disagrees with Calliope’s view that some vampires are not as bad as they believe.

Neither Oliver nor Tess appears in the short story. Their addition to the show helps to illustrate the different relationships in Juliette and Calliope’s lives and how conflicted they are with their situations.

The Secret Boyfriend

Ben, who is gay, has a crush on a straight boy and varsity football player named Alex in the story. He and Juliette attend Alex’s party, where Ben spends time with Alex during the Truth or Dare game. But it’s implied that his crush is one-sided and that Alex doesn’t feel the same — or is even aware of Ben’s feelings for him.

This is different in the series, where Alex, renamed Noah (Roberto Méndez), is Ben’s secret lover. They are meeting up behind Noah’s girlfriend’s back, and Ben is unhappy about it. Noah refuses to come out and tells Ben that their relationship means nothing. Things don’t turn out well for Noah in the end when he gets attacked by a zombie.

The Forbidden Romance

Everything that happens in the short story is mainly told in the first episode of the series. The major point of the story is the kiss and subsequent staking at the party. The story ends with the girls becoming aware of each other’s true identities and welcoming their future battles.

Since the series is made of eight episodes, the storyline is expanded, allowing Juliette and Calliope to realize their feelings for each other and build an actual romantic relationship. Despite the disapproval from their families, they become a couple that relies on each other. But the season ends with a bump in their relationship, and fans will have to wait for Season 2 to see if their love will survive.

