Netflix’s new queer coming-of-age romance series, Heartstopper, has taken the world by storm. The series was watched for over 23 million hours in the first week of its release, and fans have taken to social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter to share their thoughts. The show has garnered a 100% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been celebrated for its LGBTQ+ representation in its characters.

The Netflix series brought along an ensemble cast of wonderful teen actors from various backgrounds to authentically portray the well-loved characters from the Heartstopper webcomic and graphic novel by Alice Oseman (on which the show is based).

Joe Locke (Charlie Spring)

Joe Locke plays the lead character, Charlie Spring, in Netflix’s Heartstopper. Charlie is a shy, out, gay teen at Truham Grammar School for Boys who develops a crush on the popular “rugby lad” Nick Nelson. Locke’s journey to the part is any aspiring actor’s dream. The Netflix series (produced by See-Saw Films) sent out an open call for Charlie Spring, hoping to find a new actor to play the character. Locke sent in a self-tape, was given multiple callbacks, and was chosen out of 10,000 other actors—a true feat and testament to this young actor’s talent!

Heartstopper is Locke’s first professional production, and he even admitted to finding out about the part while isolating back when COVID restrictions were still quite heavy in the UK. Fans are excited about Locke’s career, and hope that Heartstopper will propel him to more success, especially if Heartstopper is picked up for a Season 2.

Kit Connor (Nick Nelson)

Rocketman star Kit Connor plays Nick Nelson, the popular rugby boy struggling with his understanding of his sexuality and feelings for Charlie Spring in Heartstopper. Connor has been acting for quite a while and had a few professional credits prior to the groundbreaking new queer series. Connor made his screen debut in Chickens, a British sitcom, at the age of 8.

He was also seen in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, Slaughterhouse Rulez, and BBC One’s and HBO’s His Dark Materials. Connor even did some professional stage work, playing Alexander in the Old Vic’s Theatre’s production of Fanny & Alexander. Fans have taken an extreme liking to Connor and his character Nick, and are excited to see his journey if the show gets picked up for another season.

Yasmin Finney

Yasmin Finney is Elle Argent, Charlie and Tao’s best friend (and a possible love interest for Tao) in Heartstopper. Before starting professionally acting, Finney gained a lot of popularity on her TikTok account for talking about her experiences as a British Black transgender teenager in the current times.

In April of 2021, in addition to being cast in Heartstopper, it was announced that Finney was cast as Kelsa in Billy Porter’s What If? (but she had to drop out of the project due to COVID-19 restrictions). Hopefully fans will continue to see her in more projects in addition to Heartstopper in the coming months or years.

William Gao (Tao Xu)

William Gao is Tao Xu, a best friend of Charlie and Elle who loves his sacred group movie nights, and is ridiculously loyal and always looking out for his friend Charlie. Gao’s first professional credit is Heartstopper, as he is relatively new to the professional side of acting. From his Instagram, he seems to have been in numerous theatre pieces, and was admitted to the National Youth Theatre in 2019.

Gao is a phenomenal actor, portraying Tao’s complex stubbornness and quirkiness with such precision and flair. It is no doubt that Gao’s career will soar to new heights after the success of the first season of Heartstopper.

Corinna Brown (Tara Jones)

Corinna Brown plays Tara Jones, Darcy’s girlfriend and best friend to Elle (and eventually good friends with Charlie and Nick) in Heartstopper. Brown’s character is vital to the unique and more prevalent lesbian storyline in comparison to the original comics. Heartstopper seems to be Brown’s first professional credit as well, since she had just completed her training at East 15 Acting School in 2020 when casting for the series was most likely underway.

Regardless, Heartstopper is definitely not her only project. Her talent and vulnerability on camera had fans gripping onto their seats, and she brought the character of Tara to life in a way only the fans could dream of.

Kizzy Edgell (Darcy Olsson)

Kizzy Edgell plays Darcy Olsson, Tara’s partner, and Elle’s best friend who also becomes friends with Charlie, Nick, and their gang. Edgell’s character is spunky and fun and helps bring the lesbian relationship more attention alongside Brown, her costar. Along with many of her costars, Heartstopper is Edgell’s first professional acting credit.

Edgell is non-binary, and hopefully, they can continue to be a beacon of representation to non-binary actors and teens across the world in film and television as their career flourishes with the success of Heartstopper’s first season.

Sebastian Croft (Benjamin 'Ben' Hope)

Sebastian Croft plays Ben Hope, the manipulative and emotionally-abusive boy that took advantage of Charlie for his own pleasure in Netflix's Heartstopper. Croft is not new at all to the world of acting, have a slew of professional acting credits for only being 20 years old. Croft has been seen in Horrible Histories—The Movie and Where is Anne Frank, and has had roles in popular series like Doom Patrol (Charles Rowland) and the smash-hit television sensation Game of Thrones (where he played a young Eddard Stark).

In terms of the future, Croft is in two films, Wonderwall and Dampyr, which both have an unknown release date but are in the post-production stage. Fans are anxious to see Croft continue with his role of Ben Hope in the case Hearstopper is renewed for a second season.

