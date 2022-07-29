Check out these movies that will come to Netflix this August.

With summertime almost ending, streaming services have one final month to push out mass amounts of content to bring in more viewers while they have the time—especially for the kids. With so many box-office-topping releases over the past few months, fans are eager to see which movies will end up where in the future and how soon.

Luckily, Netflix has a wide array of movies and series coming in August, including original films and box-office blasts.

'Dinner with Schmucks' (August 1)

Dinner with Schmucks will bring along an R-rated laugh for more mature audiences, with this star-studded comedy cast including Steve Carell and Paul Rudd. When rising executive Tim Conrad (Rudd) is invited to a dinner with work superiors and bigwigs, they make fun of the guests invited.

Tim is tasked with finding a guest worthy of making fun of and ends up befriending Barry Speck (Carell), an eccentric man who creates “Mousterpieces.” This 2010 movie will surely bring quite a bit of fun to anyone’s night.

Original 'Spider-Man' Trilogy (August 1)

The original Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire, finds a home alongside Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man on Netflix. The original trilogy, directed by Sam Raimi, is adapted from the classic Marvel comic and tells the story of a geeky high-schooler who gets bitten by a spider and gains superpowers similar to a spider.

Fans of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man should most definitely check out Maguire’s version for a classic superhero film. The trilogy is also an excellent watch for families!

'Skyfall' (August 5)

"Bond. James Bond." Daniel Craig returns for the third time as 007 in the 2012 film Skyfall featuring an original song from Adele. The film follows spy James Bond as he investigates an attack on M16 that spirals into a wider plot from a former agent named Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem), who wants to take revenge on M for his abandonment.

This action-thriller is sure to be another mature watch for any spy guru (or just anyone who appreciates the classic character and his fantastic journeys).

'Darlings' (August 5)

Darlings is an upcoming Hindi dark comedy (and a touch of drama) film about a quirky mother-daughter duo navigating the challenges of love and life while trying to find their place in the world.

The trailer is wild, and it appears that the two women have gotten themselves involved in a dangerous situation. Who knows? Darlings is a 2022 Netflix original movie worth the stream.

'I Just Killed My Dad' (August 9)

I Just Killed My Dad might be a bit darker than other Netflix arrivals, but nevertheless a fascinating watch. I Just Killed My Dad is a true-crime docuseries about never-been-told story of the Templet Family. Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it — why he did it is what is being investigated, and the answer is bigger than expected.

The docuseries is in 3-parts and explore’s Anthony’s psyche. Fans of true-crime series and podcasts are in for a ride when they watch I Just Killed My Dad.

'The Nice Guys' (August 9)

The Nice Guys, an action-comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe, streams on Netflix on August 9th. The 2016 film is set in 1977 Los Angeles as two private detectives investigate a missing girl and the apparent suicide of an adult video star.

The two soon realize that some dangerous people are also looking for this girl, and their investigation takes them down some windy paths as death is around every corner. The Nice Guys is a must-watch for any action-comedy/buddy-comedy fan.

'13: The Musical' (August 12)

13: The Musical is finally being adapted for the silver screen! The Jason Robert Brown musical is about a young Jewish boy on the verge of turning 13. Middle school first loves, and all the tweenage drama unfolds in this musical movie featuring some beautifully written and hilarious songs about adolescence.

13: The Musical is a 2022 film and is perfect for a family watch — or if you happen to be a theatre nerd!

'Look Both Ways' (August 17)

Look Both Ways is a 2022 film about Natalie, a young girl about to graduate from college whose life splits itself into two separate (and parallel) realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and has to navigate motherhood in Texas, and the other in which she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her dream career.

The film stars Lili Reinhard as Natalie, and the film is sure to be a hit amongst Netflix’s younger audiences. Look Both Ways seems to marry the coming-of-age and early adulthood themes beautifully. A must-watch, especially for recent college graduates.

'Uncharted' (August 19)

The blockbuster film based on the videogame of the same name, Uncharted, was extremely successful and popular among movie-goers this year. Now, the film has found its home on Netflix! The film stars Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland as Victor “Sully” Sullivan and Nathan “Nate” Drake (respectively) as they team up to find a long-lost treasure and Nate’s long-lost brother.

The movie cost a whopping $120 million to make and recouped that by around 300%, bringing in $401.7 million at the box office. Fans who haven’t yet seen the film should sit back and enjoy the jaw-dropping action-adventure scenes Uncharted has to offer once the movie is released on Netflix.

'Me Time' (August 26)

Me Time is a 2022 Netflix original movie starring Wahlberg, Regina Hall, and Kevin Hart. When a stay-at-home dad (Hart) finally has time to himself when the rest of his family takes a vacation, he reconnects with an old friend (Wahlberg) for an adventure that throws them for a loop.

Me Time is sure to be a hilarious new feel-good comedy. Plus, any movie with Kevin Hart starring is bound to be a good movie.

