Now that the nominees for this year's Emmy Awards have already been announced, Netflix's Queer Eye manages to score not just one but six nominations, with all five fabulous hosts of the equally fabulous LGBTQ-centric reality show vying for the Outstanding Host For A Reality or Competition Program category.

Several acclaimed television shows were able to secure nods in the award-giving body, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, and Beef, with HBO's Succession topping the nominations list. On the reality side, queer-focused television shows dominated the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, with Queer Eye giving a little bit of extra "pizazz" as one of the most nominated reality shows, alongside RuPaul's Drag Race.

Queer Eye "zhuzhed" things up by securing six nominations for the upcoming 2023 Emmy Awards, which include in the following categories: Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program, and Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program. In addition, the reality series was able to score nominations for several technical categories, such as Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series and Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program. Lastly (and definitely not the least of them all), the Fab Five—Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Berk—compete for the Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program category.

Related: Bravo Celebrates 'Queer Eye for the Straight Guy's 20th Anniversary With Special Marathon

The New Fab Five Continues the Legacy of the Original Series

Image via Netflix

After the original series went off the air more than a decade ago, Netflix rebooted Queer Eye in 2018 and has introduced a new Fab Five that will help in revamping and uplifting the lives of various "heroes" in dire need of a makeover. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Queer Eye also won the hearts of the viewers, not only for its representation of the LGBTQ+ community but also due to its heartwarming and transformative episodes that "just keep getting better" season after season.

The amount of love the reality series has received did not come as a small surprise at all, with previous accolades that only serve to prove that an all-queer ensemble can find success on TV, as is the case with the 2003 series titled Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which consists of Thom Filicia as the "Design Doctor," Jai Rodriguez as the "Culture Vulture," Ted Allen as the "Food and Wine Connoisseur," Carson Kressley as the "Fashion Savant," and Kyan Douglas as the "Grooming Guru," all of whom contribute to the makeover of their client by utilizing their distinct expertise.

The New Fab Five is an OG Fab Five Reincarnate

Image via Bravo

The Netflix reboot stayed fairly close to the original series by bringing together five experts that mirror each of the original Fab Five, this time with Porowski taking the place of Allen as the new food and wine expert, Van Ness picking up where Douglas' brush and scissors last left off, France as the new Kressley, Brown overseeing the culture and lifestyle side of things like Rodriguez, and Berk taking Filicia's responsibilities as the new interior design expert. And while nothing can truly replace the OGs, the new Fab Five emerge as a captivating force in their own right.

All seven seasons of Queer Eye are available to stream on Netflix, while the original recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a special all-day marathon on Bravo.