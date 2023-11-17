The Big Picture Netflix's The Devil's Plan has gained popularity as one of its best reality TV shows, focusing on brain power and problem-solving skills.

The contestants on The Devil's Plan are highly intelligent and charismatic individuals, bringing a chess-like strategy to the show.

The show not only features challenging games, but also includes hidden agendas, alliances, and deceit, creating constant emotions and intrigue for both contestants and viewers.

Netflix officially announced that The Devil’s Plan is coming back for a second season, two months after the show premiered. The Devil's Plan joins a growing list of successful shows that have come out of Korea. Nowadays, when people think of K-drama, the one show that jumps out is Squid Game. The popular survival drama series was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk for Netflix. After its worldwide release on September 17, 2021, Squid Game made history for Netflix, as the most-watched show or film of all time. With 95% of the show’s viewers outside Korea, and despite watching with subtitles or dubbed voices, more than 142 million member households and 1.65 billion viewing hours were recorded in its first four weeks. Following the huge success of the scripted drama series, in June 2022, Netflix announced an unscripted series Squid Game: The Challenge. The 10 episode series will see 456 players competing for a US$4.56 million cash prize, with challenges based on those in the drama series. Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 22. Squid Game, and the much-anticipated reality TV spin-off show, has somewhat overshadowed other prominent media offerings from South Korea. No more so than The Devil’s Plan.

For those who haven’t yet seen the South Korean reality show, which premiered on September 26, 2023, the contestants on The Devil’s Plan are a mix of celebrities, entrepreneurs, and generally smart people. Engaged in intense competition, the players test their limits through complex mind games from memorization, strategy, and detective work, for the chance to win golden "pieces". Watching the contestants grappling with the tasks is just fun to watch, as it draws you in to try and solve the puzzle too. The players who fail to complete the tasks will lose their golden pieces and be eliminated one by one, until the last person is left standing. The winner gets a cash prize of $370,000 and is crowned the ultimate brain. Media pundits and posting on social media forums have hailed The Devil’s Plan as one of Netflix’s best reality TV shows. The show also made its mark in Netflix’s Top 10 rankings in 23 countries.

The Key to Winning The Devil's Plan is Brain Power

The growth of reality TV over recent years has been unprecedented. Shows such as Survivor, Real Housewives, and American Idol still remain popular decades later. However, the new age of reality television is pulling in a more diverse and younger demographic of viewers. The current pick of reality shows that make up the top 10 listings varies, depending on which poll or publication you happen to be reading. What appears to be the running thread in most, is the shows' features either good-looking and toned, or big personalities living frantic lifestyles. In The Devil's Plan, the common denominator is brain power, as spelled out by the host of the show, a masked figure, called the Devil, “You will have to fully utilize your intelligence,” and “provided you don’t resort to violence or theft, you may pursue any course of action within the scope of the game’s rules.” A reality TV host, prioritizing intelligence as the key to winning, words not often spoken in the current crop of unscripted shows. It seems The Devil's Plan has found its niche and a new market. A show based solely on problem-solving is attracting interest across all demographics, on a global level, despite the language barrier.

The Devil's Plan cast members consist of brainiacs, overachievers, or both. Their professions include a lawyer, a surgeon, professional poker players, an actor, a K-Pop band member, a YouTuber, and several entrepreneurs and businesspeople. Most of the players also have degrees in subjects such as mathematics, mechanical engineering, biomedical sciences, astronomy, and evolutionary psychology. However, the strongest contribution the contestants bring to the table is their charisma and wit. The Devil’s Plan is entertaining and engaging. These contestants are always gaming and that makes it fun for people who enjoy these types of reality competition shows. It’s also intriguing how some players use strategy to figure out clues, guess the next types of games, and even deceive each other. The Devil’s Plan is a chess match playing out on reality TV.

The Devil’s Plan Isn't Just About Solving Puzzles, It's Also About Hidden Agendas

Cut off from the outside world, the show's contestants are shacked up together in an industrial-looking arena for one week, playing strategic games, twice a day. The Main Match is morning games that are individual player games where you can be eliminated from. Later in the evening, there are team games, called The Prize Match, which requires all contestants to play together to accumulate money in the final prize pool. In one game, a player amazingly answers every single question correctly in a cooperative memory puzzle. In another game, the contestant must balance a scale using different weighted colored cubes while also figuring out each of the colors given weights. Each game requires different approaches and strategies. The aim is to gather pieces for themselves and generate money for the collective pot. But The Devil’s Plan is not just about solving complicated games, it's also about hidden agendas. Players can connive to get other players eliminated. Both deceit and alliances between contestants are used throughout the games. The roller coaster emotions that run both through the contestants and the viewers are constant and is what draws you in, and what makes this such a show so intriguing.

The Devil’s Plan presents challenging games with extensive complicated rules. The show’s creator, Jeong Jong-yeon, who was also behind the popular South Korean shows, The Genius, and The Great Escape, spoke to The Korea Times and explained creating the games itself was one of the hardest parts of the show. “I do have a lot of know-how, but the process of creating and testing games is difficult. The games cannot be too easy but also not too challenging, so creating a balance between the two was the hardest part,” he said. “Because the players are not given a script before they participate in the games, you don’t know how it will play out until they play. We have to make adjustments as we go during the filming process.” Said Jeong. With a new season in the making, fans will be waiting to see what new mind-boggling games Jeong Jong-yeon will create next season. The Devil's Plan is a show designed to test the contestants' intellect, and there is clearly room for reality TV shows to test your brains and your beauty. Both have their own markets and followers. Though The Devil's Plan seems to be opening up new doors to unlikely fans from all across the world. Season 1 of The Devil's Plan is available to watch via streaming on Netflix.

