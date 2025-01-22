Netflix has been a huge point of conversation lately after its acquisition of WWE Monday Night Raw, which has performed exceedingly well on the platform and even taken the top TV streaming spot several weeks in a row now. However, the biggest streaming service in the world is further ramping up its profits and raising prices once more. Netflix has announced that its standard plan with no ads will rise from $15.49 to $17.99 per month, and the ad-tier cost is being raised $1 from $6.99 to $7.99. Additionally, the premium tier Netflix subscription which allows accounts to stream on four screens at once is being raised from $22.99 to $24.99. It will also cost an extra $1 to add a new member to an account; where it was previously $7.99, it is now $8.99.

We're nearing a point where it is no longer going to be feasible for households to have multiple streaming services if each one is going to cost nearly $20 a month if not more. Bundles have already been made available for those looking to save a few extra dollars, but as the price of standard streaming subscriptions rises, it's inevitable that the prices of the bundles will too. Netflix has already cracked down hard on password sharing, going as far as to kick people off of an account if they're not at the home location registered to the account, and while they are the biggest streaming service in the world by the numbers, at a certain point there has to be a limit to how much a streamer can charge before customers decide they've had enough.

