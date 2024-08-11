The Big Picture Network's lasting impact is seen in today's media landscape, with its portrayal of sensationalist news, reality TV, and entertainment-journalism lines blurred.

One of cinema's most enduring images is of a rain-saturated news anchor by the name of Howard Beale raising his hands and straining the sleeves of his anorak as clocks behind him tick for various cities across the world. He entreats the viewers to stick their heads out of their windows and scream that they're "mad as hell and not going to take it anymore". What precedes this and what follows this is one of the great satirical works of any medium, be it literature, cinema, or any other art form. Network was released in 1976 in a year of truly astounding cinema, but it may as well have been released last week. Beale, played masterfully by Peter Finch, cries about crime reportage, inflation, Russians, and urban violence in a monologue that could very well appear on Last Week Tonight or The Tonight Show this week. The script, by Paddy Chayefsky, is often hailed as one of the best ever written for the screen, and rightly so. Few films get the balance right between satirizing their own time and being relevant across different eras. Network does just that, however.

The film, directed by Sidney Lumet, is roughly about a news anchor who has a mental break on-air and is thus exploited by his network when their ratings go sky-high. It sounds simple, but beneath the surface of this film lies an enormous depth. The film stars Faye Dunaway, William Holden, Robert Duvall, Ned Beatty, and Beatrice Straight alongside Finch, who sadly passed away after the film was released and became the first posthumous winner of an acting Oscar. Straight won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress despite being on-screen for just over five minutes. It is still the shortest amount of screen time for an Oscar-winning performance. Dunaway and Chayefsky also won for Best Actress and Best Original Screenplay respectively, alongside four more nominations for the film. But the impact and legacy of Network goes much further than just winning awards. Aaron Sorkin has spoken openly about Chayefksy's influence upon him, with the Oscar-winning screenwriter of The Social Network saying that "no predictor of the future...)has ever been as right as Chayefsky was when he wrote Network". The film is as auspicious as it is vehemently angry, and both those emotions are as fierce in viewers today as they were when the film was first released.

What Is 'Network' About?

Network tells the story of Howard Beale (Finch), an anchor at UBS Evening News, who learns from his friend and president of the division Max Schumacher (Holden) that, because of poor ratings, he will be taken off the air in a fortnight. So, the following night, live on-air, Beale announces his intention to take his own life during his broadcast a week later, much like Christine Chubbuck's real-life on-air tragedy. UBS try to fire him, but after a spike in the ratings, they decide to exploit Howard's sibylline rantings and ravings for their own profit, much to the chagrin of Schumacher. Programming chief Diana Christensen (Dunaway) begins an affair with Schumacher but also convinces her boss, Frank Hackett (Duvall), to give Beale's show to the entertainment division. Hackett also fires Schumacher, a long-time desire of his.

In one of cinema's most famous rants, Beale incites a pseudo- call-to-arms for the viewers. On the back of this, he is dubbed "the mad prophet of the airwaves" and gets his own show, The Howard Beale Show, on which he can continue to rail against the corporatization of the media and general society and the illiteracy of the general population. Schumacher separates from his wife (Straight) as Beale's show gets better and better ratings and his populist rantings prove very popular with audiences. Christensen seeks a new hit show and develops The Mao Tse-Tung Hour in conjunction with the Ecumenical Liberation Army, a terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, Beale hears of the network's acquisition by a large Saudi conglomerate and persuades his audience to try and block it. In another of the film's, and cinema's, most enigamtic monologues, the chairman of the network's parent company, Arthur Jensen (Beatty), scolds Beale for "meddling with the primal forces of nature" by scuppering the deal and proceeds to lecture him on the "holistic system of systems" that governs the world. Beale is now Jensen's mouthpiece and begins to lecture his audience on the dehumanization of society. This dour tone leads to poor ratings, and so the film ends with Christiansen finding a solution to this problem. The film's ending, which won't be spoiled here, is the only part of the film that seemingly hasn't yet happened in the history of television. Yet.

'Network' Has Stood the Test of Time

Having won three out of the four acting Oscars, and with a screenplay that was voted as one of the ten best ever produced for the cinematic medium, Network has stood the test of time. However, the film has also faced criticism for its self-congratulatory messages, its hatred of television, and for how it depicts its Middle Eastern characters. Late critic for The New Yorker, Pauline Kael, particularly criticized the film for all its long, preachy speeches. The film does have a lot of messianic speeches, but its timeless message is what makes this one of the most notable screenplays ever written for the silver screen.

All the performances in this film are of the highest standard. Special mention must go to the dearly-departed Finch who sits alongside Heath Ledger, rather fittingly for two Australians, as the only actors to win Academy Awards posthumously. Mastering the American accent is never easy, particularly for an Australian. However, Finch studied tapes of Walter Cronkite and practiced reading various American newspapers in that monotonic voice required for newscasters. He ended up with a luscious mid-Atlantic accent reminiscent of earlier days in Hollywood. Finch's performance must go down as one of the greatest of the decade and possibly all time, so powerful is his turn as the troubled, evangelistic news anchor.

Aside from Finch, this big-hitting cast all give some of their career-best turns in Network. The skills that an actor must have to be on-screen for less than ten minutes and still have such an impact upon the film boggle the mind, but Ned Beatty and Beatrice Straight do just that. Some of the film's most enduring images are of Straight shrieking emotionally at her cheating husband and Beatty shouting "you will atone!" at a scared-to-silence Beale. Commiserations must go to Beatty and William Holden for not winning at the Academy Awards when three of their fellow cast members came out victorious. Holden losing to Finch is somewhat bittersweet, while Beatty lost to Jason Robards for his own astounding performance in All The President's Men, one of the most historically-accurate films of all time.

The team behind the camera are as strong as the cast in front of the camera. Lumet is one of the greatest directors of all time with classics like 12 Angry Men, Serpico, and Dog Day Afternoon under his belt by the time he got to Chayefsky's script. Chayefsky too must go down as one of cinema's greatest screenwriters, still the only writer to have won three solo Academy Awards for screenplay composition. The cinematography by Owen Roizman is also masterly, particularly the lighting in the boardroom scene with Beatty and Finch. Capturing the nuances of this film, in order to let the bigger speeches and more oracular aspects of the screenplay to shine, is a skill deserving of the Academy Award nomination Roizman received for his work on Network.

'Network's Brilliant Satire Set the Foundation for a Long Lasting Legacy

Every satirical film that has come after Network, and every film about the television industry too, owes far too much to Chayefsky and Lumet's film. The film anticipated the rise of sensationalist news, reality television, and the blurring of lines between entertainment and journalism. Its portrayal of a network willing to exploit a mentally unstable news anchor for ratings has been seen as eerily prophetic in the context of today's media landscape. A lot of the media coverage in the United States today is a far cry from the coverage in the 1960s and 1970s, but is almost harrowingly similar to UBS and Howard Beale.

Films like Broadcast News, Wag the Dog, and The Truman Show can exist and be so successful in part because Chayefsky went there first. It showed that a writer can be as outrageous and prognostic in their scope because it might just work out that way. The '70s was (probably) cinema's greatest decade with pictures like The Godfather, Taxi Driver, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest just a small sample size of the films released during that decade. Any list of the best films from this golden decade, however, must include Network, and it must be somewhere close to the top. Few films have featured such an all-star cast giving career-best performances. Few films have had such a cultural impact on the wider cinematic world. Few films, also, have gotten the future so right.

