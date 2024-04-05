Reality TV shows are a dime a dozen nowadays, with both linear networks as well as streaming services coming out with their own creative shows. From reality dating shows to celebrity lifestyle shows, competition series, and more, there is a ton of variety. Many of the most popular reality shows nowadays come from streaming services, such as Love is Blind on Netflix, or specialty networks, like the Real Housewives franchise shows on Bravo. But traditional networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC have exciting options as well.

When it comes to the best network reality TV shows of all time, including shows that aired in the past and many that are still on the air with new seasons today, there are a few that stand out. In fact, all but one is still going strong with new seasons into the 21st century, proving just how popular they are.

10 'Fear Factor' (2001-2018)

Hosted first by Joe Rogan then Ludacris for its revival, Fear Factor aired on NBC from 2001-2006 and 2011-2012, then returned for a single season on MTV from 2017-2018. But it’s the original that really struck a chord with viewers. The controversial stunt/dare game show was designed to take the most common fears and turn them into a way to both conquer them and win money. Based on the Dutch series Now or Neverland, each episode sees the players performing different stunts, from physical stunts to consuming disgusting items, or something extreme involving heights, water, or vehicles.

The show is tense, exciting, and thrilling as fans watch to see just how far competitors will go to earn money and emerge the winner. While the format changed throughout with extended competitions and tournaments with past champions, the premise remained the same with the overarching question: what difficult, gross things will players do to pad their pocketbooks?

9 'The Bachelor' (2002-)

A staple for primetime viewing, a favorite guilty pleasure for many, and widely considered to be one of the best reality shows of all time, The Bachelor fascinates viewers as a single man is given the opportunity to date dozens of women from all walks of life in hopes that one will become his wife by the end of the process. He goes on individual dates, has conversations and interactions with each, then hands out roses at the end of each episode to those he wants to continue dating. The end sees the final two women waiting to find out who he has decided to propose to, if either of them.

Despite the unconventional dating set-up, The Bachelor has become all-consuming for fans who eat up every moment of drama, both among the women vying for the affections of the same man, and the bachelor with his various potential loves. While romance is at the core of The Bachelor, it’s really all the drama that surrounds it that makes the show so deliciously fun to watch.

8 'The Bachelorette' (2003-)

The popularity of The Bachelor led to this widely successful spin-off that flips the script and puts a woman at the center. Following the same premise, she dates dozens of men in hopes of finding “the one.” Often, the bachelorette at the center is a favorite from The Bachelor who wasn’t chosen and vice versa. With similar drama, fans have a fly-on-the-wall view as the men fight for her affection and the woman deals with the turmoil of deciding who to keep dating and who to send home. It all culminates in the big final decision. The Bachelorette is just as popular as the original.

Shaking things up, later seasons featured two women looking for love. Plenty of controversy and conversation has been spawned through the most exciting seasons. The Bachelorette has made some pivotal moves in recent years, including casting Rachel Lindsay as the first Black bachelorette in season 13 and Jenn Tran as the first Asian American for season 21.

7 'Shark Tank' (2009-)

The venture capital-based reality TV show Shark Tank has been a boon for the economy, helping aspire entrepreneurs to get their concepts, ideas, and businesses in front of wealthy celebrity investors who can take them to the next level, like Marc Cuban. Based on the Dragons’ Den Japanese series, Shark Tank has been part of some of the biggest product launches, from Scrub Daddy to Bombas. The founder of Ring doorbells even appeared on the show (and did not receive an investment) before the company became a huge success.

Shark Tank is a feel-good show with emotional and heartwarming stories about individuals and families who have sacrificed so much to achieve their American Dream. But it’s also educational, teaching viewers of all ages about the fundamentals of business and negotiating, and sometimes, the harsh realities of both.

6 'America's Got Talent' (2006-)

Following the tremendous success of Britain’s Got Talent, Simon Cowell brought the concept to America, where it has achieved just as much success. A fun and exciting talent competition, everyone from singers to magicians, dancers to stand-up comedians and others with unique talents take the stage in hopes of making it through to the next round. The panel of judges on America’s Got Talent provide their critiques and decides who goes through, after which it’s in the hands of viewers to vote on the acts they love.

The competition, which awards the winner a contract in Vegas, has resulted in some of the biggest stars, both winners and not, including Terry Fator, Mat Franco, Shin Lim, Jabbawockeez, and Tape Face. The show is also responsible for some massively viral performances, like Light Balance, Courtney Hadwin, and Kodi Lee. America’s Got Talent has become a launchpad for many performers who have gone on to appear in Vegas shows, whether they have won or not.

5 'Hell's Kitchen' (2005-)

Known for his scathing insults and potty mouth, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay uses Hell’s Kitchen as a way to find the next big chef who will work in one of his new or existing restaurants. As one of Ramsay’s best reality shows, Hell’s Kitchen sees aspiring young chefs compete to provide they have what it takes. But they quickly realize Ramsay’s expectations are high, and the heat is a lot to take in his kitchen.

The cooking competition show sees the competitors divided into two teams where they must work together to run dinner service, night after night. Each week, several are nominated and one is sent home until only two are left to compete head-to-head to win. Some of the show’s winners have gone on to run Ramsay restaurants, a few even continue to work on the show, helping the teams. Anyone fascinated with what goes on behind the scenes of a fine dining restaurant (embellished for entertainment purposes, of course) and fans of Ramsay himself absolutely adore this show. As formulaic as it is, there’s always something new and exciting each season.

4 'The Amazing Race' (2001-)

Hosted throughout its entire run by Phil Keoghan, The Amazing Race is a thrilling journey around the world with teams of pairs competing in the most elaborate scavenger hunt. They must follow directions, make their way to different locales by plane, train, car, boat, and on foot, then compete in various challenges. Each challenge involves the culture of the country they’re visiting and could be everything from constructing items to learning a specific dance, doing strenuous manual labor, or repelling down a mountain. It’s a physically and mentally tough competition that combines travel with competition.

The views are spectacular, and the intensity is high as fans watch the teams, which include everyone from fathers and sons to married couples and long-time friends, deal with the pressure in their own unique ways. With both unknown players and ones from other reality shows, like Survivor and Big Brother, The Amazing Race has become a fan favorite.

3 'American Idol' (2002-)

Airing on Fox from 2002 through 2016 then resurrected on ABC from 2018 to present, American Idol has become the Star Search of this generation. The singing competition series welcomes young singers of all kinds to audition for the panel of judges. They make it through various rounds, from the first intimate round to group auditions before the final top 10 (or 12) is chosen and the performances become live. From this point, viewers at home vote for their favorites and a single winner is crowned.

Most famous for featuring artists like Kelly Clarkson (the show’s first winner), Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and Chris Daughtry, along with incredibly memorable performances, not every winner has gone on to achieve success. But some who didn’t win also became major stars, gaining worldwide recognition and seeing doors open from the show. From the format to the lovely story of people from small towns achieving their dreams of performing on a big stage, American Idol is feel-good family viewing.

2 'Big Brother' (2000-)

Based on the Dutch reality show of the same name, Big Brother uses the concept from George Orwell’s novel Nineteen Eighty-Four. A group of houseguests from all walks of life across America are set to live in a house together through the summer. Cameras record their every move 24/7 while they are required to wear mic packs to record their words as well. They compete in physical and mental competitions and strategize with one another to determine who will be voted out each week. The fact that the players are completely cut off from the real world and any form of entertainment beyond a pool, exercise equipment, a bible, and a chess board, makes Big Brother a social experiment like no other.

Some strategize heavily as leaders, known among fans as Big Brother legends, others fade to the background in hopes they can make it through week after week without ever being considered a target. From the friction among houseguests to budding romances, Big Brother is always entertaining to watch. The show has become so popular that die-hard fans even subscribe to live feeds to view the houseguests outside the live and packaged episodes.

1 'Survivor' (2000-)

One of the most revered reality competition shows, not to mention one of the longest running, Survivor has become inspirational as much as it is entertaining. People from across America (and now Canada as well) apply to go into the wild where they work with tribes to build shelters, find food, and compete in physical competitions for rewards and safety. Survivor continues to shake things up with new twists each season, from Immunity Idol to Exile Island.

What’s great about Survivor is that some players go on the show believing they won’t be able to make it but surprise themselves by coming into their own and pushing their perceived limits. With no real-world distractions, many open up to others about their personal struggles and prove things to themselves they never thought possible. Many past competitors have called being on Survivor a life-changing experience, even if they lost and went back to their regular lives after the season.

