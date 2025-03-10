Emma Laird is in Austin, Texas at SXSW to promote her new thriller Satisfaction, but she's also working on the hotly-anticipated Neuromancer. In a new interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, she discussed the Apple TV+ adaptation of William Gibson's groundbreaking cyberpunk novel. Although she hadn't read the book, she explained that the creative team—Graham Roland and J.D. Dillard—was what drew her to the project. "I was sold by the showrunner, Graham, and J.D., the director, and the character," Lair said, before continuing:

"I didn’t get the scripts until we shot in Tokyo in January. I landed in Tokyo, and I was like, “Guys, I only have Episode 1. Can you help me out?” But the character’s really cool, and I read half the book, and they’ve managed to capture what is in the source material really, really well. There are a lot of characters. It’s very complex. It’s a very confusing book, but I think somehow bringing that onto the screen helps tell that story maybe a bit more clearly.

While she couldn't offer too many details about the series, she dropped some tantalizing hints about its tone and production design: "The costume is insane. The hair and makeup is crazy. It was real character [acting], as was Danny Boyle’s film. What we’ve made is really grounded and a drama; these other ones are just a bit more mad and very much character acting for those two projects." Laird also talked about how filming on-location in Tokyo was a huge boon to the show:

"Just on the crew side, people were so welcoming and wonderful there. We had a whole ceremony to commence the shoot. The lights and the language and the food, the culture in Japan, it was one of my most memorable experiences because it is just a culture like no other. That is a huge theme and a huge part of Neuromancer in the books, as well. So, yeah, it’s a very important part of it. I don’t think it would have quite been the same if we’d done it all on a stage in London, so it’s great that Apple had the money to send everyone there."

Although the series hasn't set a release date yet, Laird can confirm that she's nearly finished filming the project: "I just wrapped on Friday. Well, wrapped for a while. I maybe have to go in for a couple more days."

What Do We Know About 'Neuromancer'?

Image via Apple TV+

Set in a future dystopian Japan, Neuromancer centers around Case, a burned-out computer hacker who's now forbidden from entering virtual reality. He's recruited by the cybernetically enhanced "razorgirl" Molly Millions to assist ex-military operative Armitage in a secret mission, with the reward of gaining access to VR again. However, Case soon finds that the job is much, much bigger than he expected. The book is a classic of cyberpunk literature, and has been the subject of numerous attempted adaptations since its publication in 1984. The TV series' cast includes Callum Turner (Masters of the Air) as Case, Briana Middleton (The Inheritance) as Molly, Mark Strong (Dune: Prophecy) as Armitage, Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter) as aristocrat Lady 3Jane, and Joseph Lee (Star Trek: Picard) as Lady 3Jane's ninja bodyguard Hideo.

In addition to Satisfaction, Laird has a number of other intriguing projects in the works. They include Danny Boyle's belated horror sequel 28 Years Later, the British period comedy Fackham Hall, and the Cary Fukunaga thriller Blood on Snow.

Neuromancer is in production; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and be sure to read Steve Weintraub's full interview with Emma Laird.