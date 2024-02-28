The Big Picture Apple TV+ is finally adapting William Gibson's iconic sci-fi novel Neuromancer into a thrilling 10-episode series.

Co-creators Graham Roland and JD Dillard promise to stay true to Gibson's vision, following hacker Case and his partner Molly in a world of lies and espionage.

With an impressive team of producers on board, including Gibson himself, this cyberpunk adaptation is sure to deliver the project fans have been waiting for.

Cyberpunks rejoice, William Gibson’s beloved sci-fi novel, Neuromancer, is finally receiving a series adaptation. After having previously tangoed with not just one but two dropped big-screen iterations, Apple TV+ reveals that they will be behind the 10-episode drama that was created by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) and JD Dillard (Devotion). At this time, no casting announcements have been shared, and it’s unclear when the studio hopes to add the title to its slate, but rest assured, the creative team is dedicated to ensuring fans get the project they’ve all been waiting for.

It’s anticipated that Apple TV+’s Neuromancer will closely follow Gibson’s award-winning book and follow a top-tier hacker named Case. A cyber genius in his own right, Case gets in over his head after he and his partner, Molly, are pulled into a riptide of lies, deception, mistrust, and espionage as they set their sights on a corrupt corporation.

Who’s Behind Apple TV+’s ‘Neuromancer’?

Both co-creators, Roland and Dillard, have already left their marks on the entertainment industry, with Roland backing such projects as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Dark Winds, Prison Break, and more. Likewise, Dillard’s background is equally impressive, having most recently dropped the war feature Devotion, holding other credits for titles including Sleight, Sweetheart, and HBO’s The Outsider. Both men’s connections with dark dramas are a promising sign of how they’ll shape the Neuromancer adaptation.

Solidifying their status as fans first, Dillard and Roland had this to say about their opportunity to adapt Neuromancer for the small screen and give the title's followers what they've long been seeking,

“We’re incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV+. Since we became friends nearly ten years ago, we’ve looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. Neuromancer has inspired so much of the science fiction that’s come after it and we’re looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson’s definitive ‘cyberpunk’ world.”

Rolland and Dillard will also serve as executive producers, where they’ll be joined by Gibson, DreamCrew Entertainment’s Drake, Adel ‘Future’ Nur, and Jason Shrier, Skydance Television’sDavid Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell, Anonymous Content, and Zack Hayden. Having previously found success through their collaboration on Foundation and The Big Door Prize, Neuromancer took off with promise as yet another project to come from Skydance Television for Apple Studios.

