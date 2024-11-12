The cyberpunk subgenre has grown to include many noteworthy additions. However, the pioneering piece that started it all is still without a screen adaptation, but that's about to change soon. AppleTV+ announced early this year a TV adaptation of William Gibson's Neuromancer, with Masters of the Air star Callum Turner attached in the leading role. In the months since, information has been scarce on the status of the project, and it was almost beginning to feel like it would suffer the same fate as previous adaptation efforts before it. But fortunately, some good news has finally emerged. Filming on the science fiction series is slated to begin soon, as revealed by Turner.

The update comes courtesy of Interview Magazine's In Conversation column featuring Turner and Elizabeth Olsen. At some point during their fun laid-back convo, the actor quickly ran through his set itinerary for the coming months, revealing what projects he would be working on next. First up is Neuromancer, which he reveals will take him to Japan for filming in December. Following this, the actor who recently wrapped up production for the films Atropia and Eternity (a rom-com co-starring Olsen) will then proceed to film scenes for his next film Rosebush Pruning, a drama thriller co-starring Riley Keough and Elle Fanning and directed by Brazilian filmmaker, Karim Aïnouz. Turner shared:

"I’m going to Japan in December for a TV show called Neuromancer, and I’m going to do this movie called Rosebush Pruning with a director called Karim Aïnouz who just did Firebrand."

What Is 'Neuromancer' About?

Image via Apple TV+

Planned as a faithful adaptation of Gibson's 1984 futuristic sci-fi novel, Neuromancer will follow Turner's character, Henry Case, a retired hacker who, after being fired for theft by his previous employee, and his nervous system wiped out as a penalty, gets a chance at redemption. He is hired for a new dangerous job that requires him to merge a super-AI Wintermute with its counterpart. The series is created by Graham Roland (Dark Winds), and J.D. Dillard (Devotion), with the former also acting as showrunner and the latter the director of the first episode.

Turner's revelation of the filming location in Japan indicates that the series will stay faithful to the book's setting as the story originally plays out in the dystopian underworld of Chiba City, Japan. In addition to Turner, the series has also cast Briana Middleton in the role of Molly Millions aka Razorgirl, a mercenary who approaches Case with the deal that comes with a deadly catch. With production set to start soon, the coming weeks will likely bring more casting news and other updates, so stay tuned.

Neuromancer Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Graham Roland , JD Dillard Writers Graham Roland , JD Dillard Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+ Directors JD Dillard Showrunner Graham Roland Expand

