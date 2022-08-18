Neve Campbell is set to star as the lead in ABC’s drama series, Avalon, reports Deadline. This serves as the second collaboration between Campbell, author Michael Connelly, executive producer Ross Fineman, and David E. Kelley (Big Sky, Big Little Lies), who created the series with Connelly and will executive produce it.

The series, based on the original short story by Connelly, follows the sheriff of Avalon, a former Los Angeles police officer with a strong moral compass, Nic Searcy. The small town on Catalina Island is a seemingly quiet and uneventful tourist destination but a visitor to the town may break its peaceful streak. This new presence will lead Sheriff Searcy on a hunt to solve a mystery and leave her questioning what she thinks she knows about Avalon and herself.

Campbell is best known for her work in the horror film genre. Almost everyone knows her as the final girl Sidney Prescott from the original 90s horror hit Scream and its subsequent films in the franchise. She also had a significant role as the scarred teen girl turned witch, Bonnie Harper in 1996’s The Craft. She’s also made many guest appearances in well-received television shows like Mad Men, Grey’s Anatomy, and Welcome to Sweden. She received high critical praise for her role as Texas political consultant LeAnn Harvey in House of Cards. It was officially announced that the actress wouldn’t be returning to the Scream franchise in June 2022.

Image Via Dimension Films

Campbell’s other collaboration with Kelley and Connelly includes Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer, which also included Fineman and A+E Studios. She will also continue to star in the series’ second season as a recurring guest star.

Kelley will not only executive produce Avalon, but also serves as the scriptwriter for the pilot episode. Dana Calvo will executive produce alongside Fineman, who represents Fineman Entertainment. Other executive producers include Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson from A+E Studios. The company will produce the series alongside 20th Television.

Earlier this year, Collider had the chance to speak with Campbell, Courteney Cox, and Melissa Barrera about their newest Scream film. Campbell and Cox discussed their experiences with collaborating with Wes Craven for four Scream films and then working with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett for the fifth sequel, and more. The full interview is in the video below:

