Scream is one of the rare horror franchises that has lingered for over 25 years without any creative or critical decline. While horror sagas such as Halloween, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare On Elm Street, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre saw noticeable dips in quality, all four Scream sequels have been generally well-received. Much of this success can be attributed to the charisma of the lead characters, as Scream has brought back the same central cast. However, fans of the series were shocked when Neve Campbell opted to not appear in Scream VI after the studio lowballed her financial offer. This incited both outrage for Campbell and speculation for how Scream VI would deal with the character of Sidney Prescott.

Scream VI takes place shortly after the events of 2022’s Scream, but it swaps out the franchise’s familiar setting of Woodsboro with New York City. The half-sisters Tara (Jenna Ortega) and Sam (Melissa Barrera) are now in college and have their own group of friends. While Tara is able to adapt socially to the adjustment, Sam is struggling with mental health issues as a result of her guilt about her absent father, Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich). When a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins threatening the community, Sam finds herself under fire by a media circus that suggests that she is the actual killer.

Sidney was originally intended to be involved in the story, but Campbell stated, “As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream.” Despite Campbell’s apparent exit from the series, Scream VI does feature the return of Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and Hayden Panittiere as Kirby Reed, who last appeared in Scream 4. Even though the iconic actress doesn’t appear on-screen, Sidney still has a presence in Scream VI.

Sidney’s Fate in the 'Scream' Franchise

It was previously established in Scream 4 that Sidney had moved away from Woodsboro in order to distance herself from the town that has caused her so much fame. She is now happily married with children, and only returns to her hometown in order to publicize her new book. Sidney returns once more in 2022’s Scream after receiving a warning about a new Ghostface from Dewey Riley (David Arquette). Although Dewey is sadly killed, Sidney once again unites with Gale as they sit in an ambulance following the Ghostface reveal.

Sidney’s fate is presumed to be the same in Scream VI; Gale mentions that Sidney is still not living in Woodsboro and continuing to work as a writer. While she mentions having called Sidney in order to warn her about the new killer on the loose in New York, this isn’t a conversation that is seen on-screen. Gale believes that Sidney might be in danger, but she herself is attacked in her apartment by the cruel new Ghostface, who mocks the death of her lover Dewey. However, it is revealed by the end that both Sidney and Gale are safe.

Since Sidney is still canonically alive in the Scream timeline, there is room for Campbell to return to the franchise in the future. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett stated that “We played the hand that we were dealt,” but had left the door open for Campbell to reprise her role in a future installment. Considering the performance of the last film with both critics and audiences, the likelihood of a Scream 7 is high. Hopefully, Campbell will be offered reasonable compensation and agree to continue Sidney’s story.

Sidney’s Presence Is Still Felt

Despite the fleeting references to Sidney, Scream VI contains strong ties to the previous films and their legacies. It’s particularly interesting to see Gale’s evolution. She is at her most vulnerable following Dewey’s death, and has masked her pain by returning to the type of gossip journalism that she established her brand on. While this initially sparks conflict with Sam when it’s revealed that Gale wrote a book about the new Woodsboro killings that referred to her as “unstable,” she ultimately teams up with the younger cast when the new Ghostface emerges. She honors Sidney’s spirit of courage during her frantic battle with Ghostface in her apartment.

Kirby also retains Sidney’s inspiration, as she had now become dedicated to catching killers as a member of law enforcement. Both Sidney and Kirby are victims that emerged from their experience as victors, and become mentors to the younger cast. While the lack of Campbell’s involvement is disappointing, bringing back another strong female character was a positive creative decision.

However, Scream VI is more focused on Sam’s connection to Billy, as his ghostly presence continues to traumatize her. Similar to the media sensationalism that threatened Sidney following the several murders, Tara deals with backlash when internet conspiracy theorists claim that she is the real killer, and blames the previous murders on her boyfriend Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid). It’s an obvious connection to the first film, in which Sidney and Billy were romantically involved.

The Future of Sidney in ‘Scream’

Scream VI definitely makes a conscious decision to focus on the younger characters. Since the script needed to be reworked in order to acknowledge Sidney, the choice to feature fewer callbacks ended up working in the film’s favor. Tara and Sam are now the final girls of a new generation; Sidney served her role as their mentor, but they’ve now created a legacy of their own. It would be disappointing for Campbell to return for nothing more than an extended cameo, but it's nonetheless interesting to consider what the original version of the script with Sidney would have included.

Scream VI comes at a time when popular franchises are dealing with the ways to bring back legacy characters. While Creed III proved that the series could survive without Sylvester Stallone as Rocky, Jurassic World Dominion failed to bring back original cast members Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern in a compelling way. If Campbell does return for another Scream, the creative team must consider what the best way is to incorporate Sidney into the story without letting her dominate it.