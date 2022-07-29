Neve Campbell wants viewers to stop wasting all their precious blood on stupid horror movie deaths and start donating it in a new ad for the Red Cross. The Scream-inspired promo runs through all the cliché and downright dimwitted ways people die on-screen while the franchise final girl tells viewers just how lame it all is when cancer patients and more need transfusions.

Titled "A Bloody Nightmare", the ad features Campbell front and center as the lone smart survivor of the group of victims, using all her knowledge from playing Sidney Prescott throughout the Scream franchise to avoid the typical horror pitfalls when a killer is in the house. Unfortunately, few horror survivors are as wise and resourceful as Sidney. Every other victim in the commercial puts themselves in the absolute worst scary movie situations, from attending a cheer camp near an abandoned insane asylum to bringing their girlfriend to Dead Lovers Point at midnight on Friday the 13th. As Campbell points out, it's an easy way to end up dead by any number of horror villains and for all that blood to go to waste

It's a fun little ad that puts Campbell's horror acting skills to work for a good cause while also throwing in plenty of goodies for horror fans. The Red Cross throws in homages to plenty of classic films, from I Know What You Did Last Summer and its hook-handed villain to Halloween and, of course, Scream. Campbell herself battles a very Ghostface-like slasher in the ad all while reminding viewers of a real-life – that only three percent of Americans donate blood despite the constant need for it. She leaves off by asking everyone at home with a slightly ominous "When was the last time you donated blood?"

Image via Paramount

Campbell, sadly, won't be involved in the upcoming Scream 6 after a pay dispute, but it's nice to see her essentially reprise her role as Sidney and throw her horror icon weight behind The Red Cross. She's easily one of the most beloved final girls in the horror genre, along with fellow heavyweights like Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and Heather Langenkamp as Nancy Thompson. She last appeared in Scream 5 earlier this year, returning her to the franchise after 11 years away from the films.

The Red Cross has been turning to Hollywood lately for help in the fight for more lifesaving blood. Previously, they teamed with Austin Butler following his electrifying performance in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis to drum up more donations, especially since the real Elvis Presley was a blood donor himself.

Check out the full ad featuring Campbell below. If you can, make sure to donate blood before some crazed cannibal or a pack of zombies can get to it first.