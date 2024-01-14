The Big Picture Neve Campbell is open to returning to the Scream franchise under the right circumstances and a respectful offer.

Campbell recognizes the importance of the Scream films to fans and would love to see the franchise continue for their sake.

Despite recent upheaval with cast changes and director exits, no deals have been reached with Campbell, but she wouldn't be surprised to receive a call.

As the future of the Scream franchise hangs in the balance, fans have been looking to OGs Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox for an answer. Will the two women reprise their roles and pull Scream 7 back from the edge of destruction, or will they choose to stay clear of any future installments, burying the horror films for good? Speaking with Variety over the weekend, Campbell said that “under the right circumstances,” she could see herself returning as the ultimate final girl (sorry Jamie Lee Curtis). Additionally, Campbell stated "if they were to come back to me, it would have to be with a respectful offer that I felt was in keeping with what I bring to this franchise," in a recent conversation with THR.

If there’s one thing Campbell has learned over the last almost 30 years since the first film slashed onto screens in 1996, it’s that the Scream fandom is unlike anything else. “These movies mean a lot to us and they mean a lot to the fans,” she said. “I go to these conventions sometimes, and I meet the fans, and they’re frantic about these films. They love them. These films mean a lot to them and these characters mean a lot to them. So, even for their sake, I would love to see it continue.”

Campbell exited the franchise back in 2022, just months after Scream 5 revived the movies made famous by Wes Craven, Campbell announced that she wouldn’t be returning for the sixth installment as she felt she wasn’t being paid fairly. Seeing how her character Sidney Prescott was the glue that held the story together, we couldn’t blame Campbell for sticking to her guns. However, as the seventh feature folds in on itself, Campbell may be having a change of heart.

Neve Campbell’s Future With the 'Scream' Franchise Amidst Recent Upheaval

Close

Scream fans have perhaps become even more frantic over the last few months as it seems as though there’s a very real possibility that everything is coming to an end. It all started when Melissa Barrera was fired from the Spyglass Media production due to social media posts surrounding her pro-Palestinian stance. Then, Jenna Ortega exited the project, citing scheduling conflicts that clashed with the filming of Wednesday’s second season. Finally, just as everyone was leaning into the holidays, director Christopher Landon revealed that he wouldn’t be helming the project after all.

Back in September, before Scream 7 lost its two leading stars and director, Scream creator and executive producer, Kevin Williamson, said that he fully supported Campbell’s decision to step away from the films. “I love everyone involved with Scream and all I can say is pay her the money. Yes, you heard it, everyone. That’s what I would do; I would give her that.” But, as of right now, no deals have been reached, with Campbell telling Variety, “I honestly don’t have no idea what their plans are. I know a lot has gone on around it, and I’m sure they’re spinning a little bit at the moment.” So, for at least the moment, we know that, while Campbell may be open to hearing a proposition from the studio, no such conversation has taken place. However, as mentioned in her conversation with THR, she "would not be surprised to get a call."

Stay tuned for more information on the future of Scream. You can stream Scream VI now on Paramount+.

Watch On Paramount+