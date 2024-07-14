The Big Picture Neve Campbell's 1996 breakout featured two contrasting roles in teen horror classics Scream and The Craft.

The Craft's nuanced portrayal of teenage witches sparked a renewed interest in witchcraft with young audiences.

Neve Campbell's performance in The Craft showcased her range as an actress beyond her Final Girl role in Scream.

Sometimes, what an actor needs for their breakout is one good year with two movies. Rachel McAdams had it in 2003 with Mean Girls and The Notebook, and Timothée Chalamet had it in 2017 with Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name. Back in the mid-1990s, a young actress was about to jump from the small screen to the big screen and her name was Neve Campbell. The success she found on the hit TV show Party of Five led to her breakout year in 1996 when she starred in two teen horror films that solidified her as a horror icon.

In May 1996, The Craft was released with an ensemble of up-and-coming actresses, including Campbell, as a group of outcast witches that raise a little too much hell. It became a cult classic, but it wasn’t the biggest film for her. Right before the year was up, Scream was released in December, bringing international recognition for the actress and a franchise that she became the star of. However, The Craft should be overlooked. Before Ghostface dialed his late-night phone calls, Neve Campbell went down a dark path when she cast spells. After all, she was one of the weirdos, mister.

Neve Campbell's 1996 Horror Double Feature Has More in Common Than Year of Release

It was not pre-planned in the slightest when The Craft and Scream both had Neve Campbell starring in them. Despite this, the unintentional double feature complements each other well. Both had troubles with the MPAA. Scream was forced to re-edit many of its kill scenes for being too graphic. According to director Andrew Fleming in an oral history for The Huffington Post, The Craft was given an R-rating, not the PG-13 Fleming wanted, as the MPAA stated the plot involved devil worship (even though it’s nature-based witchcraft). The conservative worries of the MPAA put aside, there is also the teen-centric story these films share. The teens in Woodsboro don’t fear the active threat of Ghostface, even while their classmates are “sliced and diced.” They joke about it and throw a big party to celebrate school being canceled.

Meanwhile, a teen witch coven in The Craft gains occult powers that eventually push them into a toxic friendship drama. Be it slashers or witchcraft, the teen characters can’t see beyond their high school experience. They can’t help but have a narrow point of view, because everything at their age is highly personal. The double feature even has some recurring faces. Skeet Ulrich appears in both; his misogynist jock in The Craft is nowhere near as homicidal as Billy Loomis, but he is still a scummy person. And, of course, there is Neve Campbell in the main cast. The Craft and Scream showed off her talents in two wildly different roles.

Who Does Neve Campbell Play in ‘The Craft’?

Sarah (Robin Tunney) moves to Los Angeles and starts at a parochial school where she meets three outcast girls. There’s Nancy (Fairuza Balk), who deals with a crappy home life with her mom’s abusive boyfriend. Rochelle (Rachel True) may have an affluent home life, but her parents’ wealth doesn’t help her avoid racism at school. And then there's Neve Campbell’s Bonnie, who struggles with body image problems from the burn scars on her back from a past incident. While Nancy takes pleasure in creeping out obnoxious guys and Rochelle attempts to confront her bully, Bonnie is the most shy and insecure of her friends.

She hides from classmates by slouching in an extra layer of clothes and greasy hair that falls onto her face. her supportive mother can’t do much to help when Bonnie undergoes a painful needle operation as an experimental treatment to heal her scars. The trio have had little success in forming a coven to give themselves a better life. After Sarah joins in, she helps them gain the proper number to represent the four elements of nature, which is when the real magic starts happening from their rituals. But the teen witches should listen to the warning they are given, “whatever you send out, you get back times three.” Soon, their magic backfires, turning three out of the four into their worst selves.

Bonnie’s Downfall Shows a Darker Side of Neve Campbell

Out of the two films in 1996, Sidney Prescott is without a doubt Campbell’s best-known character with in-depth character development. Putting the sequels aside though, Sidney is already an easy character to root for in the first Scream as a new evolution of the Final Girl. She not only has the smarts and agility to stay alive, but she has a backstory that informs why she seems to be an outsider within her large friend group. In the year leading up to audiences getting introduced to Sidney, the brutal slaying of her mother has forced her to mature fast. In one scene, Sidney looks over at the chair where her slain classmate once sat. Having known loss, the empty chair hits a raw spot for her.

When it comes to Bonnie, she doesn’t have Sidney’s forced maturity and the inner strength that comes with it. When her burn scars heal, it dispels her body image problems. While in real life, it's never that simple or easy, Campbell's Bonnie develops a new appreciation for her appearance. But her physical transformation causes a vain, internal change to her personality. And making sure to never get on Nancy’s bad side, Bonnie is a follower who sticks close to Rochelle as they relish the power of their coven. The result is messy but very human. Like with Sidney and the Final Girl trope, Bonnie and her coven update how witches are seen onscreen.

'The Craft' Put a Spell on Audiences

The grounded portrayal of witches in The Craft is heavy on teen angst and “light as a feather” on evil cackling (though there is some). The spells the teen witch coven have cast negative consequences that they didn’t anticipate. Rochelle’s bully suffers a nasty case of hair loss, Bonnie’s kind but insecure self is gobbled up by a new catty mean girl persona, and Nancy’s wrathful disdain of toxic men causes the death of her mom’s boyfriend and Skeet Ulrich’s jock. Once Sarah removes herself, Nancy, Rochelle, and Bonnie consider her an enemy, bringing The Craft to a terrifying and campy finale.

The witches fly into Sarah’s bedroom to frighten her like the female equivalent of The Lost Boys, and they manipulate reality to make Sarah believe her family died in a plane crash. It’s the closest The Craft gets to depicting the classic image of scary witches. The dark side that emerges from these girls still isn’t enough though to view them as being completely “evil.” Nancy, Rochelle, and Bonnie aren’t like Margaret Hamilton’s deliciously wicked performance in The Wizard of Oz. And the female empowerment of The Craft doesn’t last, not like with the adult women in The Witches of Eastwick who defeat a devilish Jack Nicholson.

Immaturity and the bullying the teen witches have endured cause the downfall of their coven. They were pushed out to the margins of the high school hierarchy and they overcompensated what they could do with their otherworldly power. When everything calms down, Sarah is the only active witch left standing. Nancy is incarcerated in a mental hospital, while Bonnie and Rochelle have been changed, and not for the better. They visit Sarah to apologize for what they did under Nancy’s order, but it’s too obvious what their goal is to make amends. They want to regain the coven’s magic. After the deaths and ill-intention spells, they haven’t learned a thing. The lack of growth lets Campbell portray a darker character before she eventually went on to do 1998’s Wild Things. These layered performances allowed The Craft impress audiences with its nuanced storytelling.

1996 Was Neve Campbell's Breakout Year

While Scream revitalized the slasher genre and created a long-running franchise, The Craft has an enduring legacy too. The Craft producer Douglas Wick discussed in an oral history for The Huffington Post how he attended an anniversary screening and the cast, including Campbell, saw first-hand the “hundreds and hundreds of people all dressed up like their favorite character.” It did more than inspire costumes though. Coming out of the Satanic Panic of the 1980s, occult storylines were believed to be dangerous. That is probably why the MPAA claimed the teen coven was participating in devil worship. But the nuanced depiction in The Craft didn’t scare the young audience that turned up to see it, it helped boost the popularity of witchcraft among them, at the time of its theatrical release and in the years since. It was even a precursor to more witchy content. When Charmed aired a few years later, in 1998, the influence of the four "weirdos" wasn’t that hard to notice.

Besides the main plot following a group of witches (now siblings) and how their lives don’t always mix well with the supernatural, the opening title sequence is either a loving homage or a plain ripoff, depending on who you ask. The rapid editing and the inclusion of Love Spit Love’s “How Soon is Now?” was also done in The Craft’s opening credits. Beyond what it meant to the movie's dedicated fans or pop culture, it was just as significant to Campbell’s acting career. As a Canadian actress, The Craft was her first American feature film, giving the pre-Scream Final Girl a very different role to play. Bonnie might have been a wallflower, but Neve Campbell’s performance never gets lost.

The Craft is currently available to stream on Max in the U.S

