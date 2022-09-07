If you had asked me at the start of Season 3 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, I would have proudly proclaimed that I was on Team Devi Does Not Need A Boyfriend. I would scream from the rooftops that yes – Paxton (Darren Barnet) is irrationally hot and yes, Ben (Jaren Lewison) – arm hair and all – is Devi's ultimate match in wit, intellect, and sick burns– but at the end of the day, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) needs to learn first and foremost how to love herself before she gives her heart to any boy. Post-Season 3, I still think Devi Vishwakumar is a teenage badass who needs no man, but there is one important distinction: Devi is finally on the path toward loving and accepting herself.

At the beginning of Season 3, I won't lie and act like I didn't love seeing Devi and Paxton stroll hand in hand through the hallway as Sherman Oaks High's hottest celebrity couple. I'm a big Paxton fan, and even though I didn't think Devi was ready for a committed relationship, a part of me still couldn't help but root for them. If Devi can bag Paxton Hall-Yoshida, maybe there's hope for all us uneffable nerds everywhere. But, it wasn't long before my fears were confirmed. Devi's quirkiness quickly dissolved into second-hand cringe as her deep-seated insecurities and jealousy got in the way, and soon I was back to groaning behind covered eyes. Paxton (who snags the award for most character growth this season, but more on that later), is perceptive enough now to see that Devi does not see herself clearly – and without that crucial self-acceptance, he and Devi are never going to be able to make it work in the long run. He lets her go because he knows it's the right thing to do for Devi.

Paxton and Devi's Break-Up Serves as a Catalyst for Devi's Growth

By the end of the season, we see a reformed Devi. Her failed relationship with Des (Anirudh Pisharody) is through no fault of her own – in fact, Devi's relationship with Des (before Des shows his true colors, that is) may be the first time we've ever seen Devi thriving in a healthy relationship. But the most obvious sign of Devi's growth is her changed attitude toward Paxton by the end of the season. Devi always saw Paxton as an ideal, while Paxton saw Devi for Devi. It isn't until after their break-up that Devi starts to see Paxton as a real person – not someone she can use to measure her own self-worth. Even when Paxton dedicates his graduation speech to her – an objectively swoon-worthy gesture! – Devi's stomach isn't in knots. (As narrator John McEnroe says, "Do you feel okay? Are you drunk?!") Instead, Devi and Paxton have a mature conversation as true friends, and she allows herself a rare moment of vulnerability. She thanks him for getting her through the death of her dad. How? "By being a dream," she says. Devi recognizes now that Paxton was always a dream, which is why she never could allow herself to truly believe that he wanted her, Devi Vishwakumar, school nerd. But Devi is in a place now where she sees both Paxton and herself more clearly.

Confession time: in my heart of hearts, I would love to see Paxton and Devi together someday. But by the end of Season 3, my gut tells me that ship has sailed – at least for now. Devi made Paxton better. She challenged him, made him try things he wasn't good at (like studying, which "sucked so bad"), and forced him to see beyond labels. His interaction with her friends (Fabiola, Eleanor, Ben) showed his kindness and adaptability – his ability to fit in with any crowd, to be a listening ear to the people he would least expect to bond with. Paxton is ready for Devi – ready to love her and accept her for who she is, even if it's hard work. That being said, Devi is still not ready for Paxton.

Devi has come a long way, and each season she grows just a little more. But Devi still has a long way to go. She has only just begun to see Paxton as a real person, having spent all of her high school career gazing at him through obsessive rose-tinted glasses. Devi is still not ready for Paxton, but maybe someday she could be. Especially with Paxton going off to college next season, it seems like the perfect time to give Paxton and Devi the time to stand on their own two feet away from each other.

Paxton Might Be Devi's Perfect Future Match, But Ben Is Her Perfect Match Right Now

Season 3 welcomed back Andy Samburg as narrator in another eye-opening Ben-centric episode, offering a rare glimpse into Ben's relationship with his father (Michael Badalucco). Although his business ventures make it so that he is rarely home to raise Ben, Ben's father has clearly left a major mark on how Ben lives his life. The ultimate perfectionist, Ben spends every second of his day as a hyper-focused academic machine whose number one goal is to get into Columbia, the same Ivy League college his father attended. In Season 3, his academic rigor turns into a full-blown unhealthy obsession, pushing him to the point where all he has time in his jam-packed schedule to eat are beef jerky sticks. In what is such an only-Ben problem, all of that beef jerky leads to Ben being hospitalized for having stress-induced impacted fecal matter in his colon. That's right – poor Ben is, quite literally, full of shit.

At the end of the episode, however, Ben has a heart-to-heart with his father, who makes a rare appearance. Ben admits to his dad that he doesn't want to be a workaholic like him, and he's going to scale his schedule back – a major moment of growth and self-acceptance. Ben's father surprises him and tells him "the words he'd been longing to hear": that he loves him and is proud of him– whether he goes to Columbia or not. Ben's hospital scare along with the much-needed support sesh with his father triggered a major much-needed change in Ben. The Ben we met in Season 1 was the perfect intellectual match for Devi, but he was far from her perfect romantic match. Ben was too competitive, too much of an insufferable know-it-all, to be a worthy boyfriend to anyone – as evident this season by how he treated his absolute catch of a girlfriend, Aneesa (Megan Suri). Clearly, Ben should never have dated Aneesa in the first place. Aneesa deserved better, as it was clear from the start that Ben was never really over Devi and his heart wasn't fully in it with Aneesa. However, Ben's failed relationship with Aneesa was another opportunity for him to grow this season. Not only does Ben make Aneesa feel small when they are together, but he is so self-absorbed he doesn't even realize he's doing it. Aneesa's dumping of Ben is another push for Ben to look inward, to realize that being the smartest person in the room doesn't make him the most valuable.

Case in point: Ben's pear drawing. Ben's unexpected artistic awakening in his art elective provided him with the opportunity to see value in something he normally would scoff at. Ben is forced to confront a task that he is not naturally gifted at – a perfectionist's nightmare. But he surprises himself by allowing himself vulnerability, something that he likely would not have been able to do had he not had such a transformative moment with his father after his beef jerky-induced scare.

Ben is far from perfect, but he is finally in a place where he is emotionally mature enough to be a good match for Devi – to be the type of boyfriend who isn't envious of Devi's success, but proud of it. He isn't even jealous when he finds out that Devi got that highly coveted granola scholarship over him. Ben was always an excellent intellectual match for Devi, but his diehard competitiveness and massive ego stood in the way of him being a suitable romantic match for Devi. Even if Ben and Devi hadn't broken up due to Devi's two-timing both Paxton and Ben, it is unlikely Ben and Devi's relationship would have survived in the long run – not until both of them took some time to learn the value of self-love and self-acceptance.

Perhaps the timing has never been perfect for Ben and Devi. But if that free boink card tells us anything, it's that maybe the stars are finally aligning for the former frenemies. Both Devi and Ben have come a long way and maybe, just maybe, they are finally on the same page: Devi is no longer hung up on her Paxton daydream, and Ben is no longer blinded by his need for perfection. It's time for this ship to finally set sail.

Never Have I Ever Seasons 1 through 3 are currently available to stream on Netflix.