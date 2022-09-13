The second Devi Vishwakumar entered the world of OTT, she has fans wrapped around her fingers waiting to see what blunder she does next, or what tragedy befalls her. Every South Asian teenage girl relates to the life portrayed on Never Have I Ever, as it is literally the story of every Asian household - an overbearing mother, a social life-obsessed teenager along with a few nosy relatives and neighbors. It's an eccentric mix of characters who can neither live nor let live.

The series has consistently ranked #1 on Netflix as each of it's 3 seasons have released. Created by The Office fame Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, this American coming-of-age dramedy series features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Poorna Jagannath in lead roles along with Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison in supporting roles. Never Have I Ever follows the life of Devi Vishwakumar as she not only struggles to keep up with the challenges life throws her way, but also goes on to create new ones for herself and the people around her.

Best: When She Confidently Proposed To Paxton

Confidence is the best accessory, and whoever said that knew what they were doing. Rather than silently sulking and fighting for Paxton’s attention, Devi pulled up her proverbial socks and approached Paxton face-to-face. She suggested a proposition where they hooked up, with no feelings attached.

Even though this was not precisely what Devi wanted, at least it got her on the map with Paxton. This was the start of a beautiful, yet slightly sexually charged friendship between two teenagers from completely different worlds.

Worst: When She Lied About Having Sex With Paxton

The show opens with a not-so-surprising detail that Devi has been obsessed with a boy in her class for the past god knows how many years: Paxton Hall-Yoshida. Not only her, but every girl in the school drooled over the type-casted hot guy in the series.

So, when an opportunity presented itself which made everyone at her school believe that she hooked up with Paxton, she leaped at the chance and let the rumors spread like wildfire. This led to Paxton feeling betrayed by her and even her friends losing faith in her for lying about a relationship.

Best: When She Stands Up For Herself

Ever since Devi learned to dream, she focused on fulfilling one that will make everything fall into place - graduating from Princeton. At a traditional cultural event, when Devi and her mother saw the chance for Devi to get help from an admissions expert, they made the best of it.

Things went awry when Ron, the expert, wanted Devi to cash in on her tragedy and portray herself as the girl who lost her father. Devi got furious when he wanted her to be the poster girl for mishaps, and she wouldn’t take any of it. She stood up for herself and told him off as she claimed to make it on her virtues or not make it at all.

Worst: When She Ditched Eleanor To Go To Paxton

Eleanor was heartbroken as her estranged mother made a startling entry back into her life. Rather than dealing with the situation with her alleged best friends and being there for Eleanor, Devi chose to run to Paxton when he needed her.

Viewers could literally see Devi turn into a puddle as soon as she read those texts. What she did was true to her character, and terrible from all perspectives.

Best: When She Apologizes To Aneesa

Who doesn’t like to see a character apologize after being a huge troublesome roadblock? After a few failed attempts, Devi actually comes to her senses and makes a heartfelt apology to not just Aneesa, but the whole school.

It wasn’t the best apology, but it was a well-intentioned attempt. Things did get back to normal for them both as they finally saw the value of having a few friends who share similar values and culture.

Worst: When She Accidentally Started The Rumor About Aneesa Being Anorexic

You lash out when you're angry and say things you don’t mean. But there is a huge difference between saying things you don’t mean and starting a rumor that can potentially ruin someone’s life. What’s worse is what if the rumor you accidentally spill is actually someone’s truth?

That’s exactly what Devi did when she made an angry comment about Aneesa's eating habits. It turned out to be Aneesa’s secret truth and wrecked her life yet again when all she needed was a clean slate to start afresh.

Best: When She Kicked Ass At Model UN

Being the hardcore nerd that she was, representing her school at the Model UN tournament was a breezy task for Devi. She crushed her competition and had fun while doing it.

What’s more, she not only dominated the event academically, but she also turned out to be the social queen when she snuck in alcohol for the other members and when everyone got to know she is dating the hottest guy in her school.

Worst: When She Chased After Paxton And Left Ben Alone

As if cheating on both Ben and Paxton wasn’t enough when she snuck behind their backs to date the other, she chose Paxton over Ben when it came to making a decision.

As the truth unraveled, audiences saw Ben hurt and devastated as Devi chased after Paxton and left him all alone. Ben did not deserve to be treated like that when he was the one who really cared about Devi all this while. That was really low, even for Devi.

Best: When she finally starts playing the Harp

The concert and playing the harp were connected to one agonizing incident in Devi’s life. Since the death of her father, she was unable to play, let alone touch the harp. But she enjoyed practicing it, still.

Flashbacks even showed that it was her father who got her interested in the instrument in the first place. So, everyone cheered with enthusiasm as they finally saw Devi overcome the traumatic event and play the harp again. It was a moment fans felt incredibly proud of - their very own Asian superstar.

Worst: When She Told Her Mother She Was The One Who Should Have Died

At the start of the series, viewers learned of the saddening tribulations faced by the Vishwakumar family with the death of Mohan Vishwakumar, Devi’s dad. When she recalled overhearing the fight between her parents as they’re getting ready for the spring concert, a string of miserable things her mother said comes back to her.

This triggers an even more distressing argument between the Devi and her mother (Poorna Jagannath), which eventually ends with Devi wishing her mother died that night instead of her father. Understandably, both of them were still reeling from the catastrophic loss, but this conversation between the two was a tear-jerking moment.

