Never Have I Ever is Netflix’s hilarious and heartfelt teen comedy series, created by Mindy Kalling and inspired by her own childhood. The series follows Indian-American teen Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who after a traumatic loss tries to navigate high school, friends, family, crushes, and culture.

With its fourth and final season now streaming, the series has cemented itself as one of Netflix’s most popular teen shows, which in part is thanks to its fun and relatable characters. While some are more likable than others, they all play a part in making the show so appealing and entertaining to viewers.

10 Eleanor Wong

Eleanor (Ramona Young) is best friends with Devi and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez), and is the President of the Drama Club. As an actress, Eleanor is very creative and quirky, but can also be melodramatic and immature, and has treated some of her friends questionably as a result.

While Eleanor means well and her heart is in the right place, she did ditch and ignore the warnings of Devi and Fabiola to be with Malcolm (Tyler Alvarez), and she did initially delay breaking up with Trent (Benjamin Norris) just so she could get an acting gig from his uncle.

9 Ben Gross

Ben (Jaren Lewison) is Devi’s arch nemesis turned lover, and the pair share similar qualities of competitiveness. While Ben has done some noble things, like making sure Devi made it in time to scatter her father’s ashes, and he doesn’t get much attention from his parents, he can still be incredibly rude and selfish.

Viewers can see that deep down Ben is a very caring person, but his entitlement and insecurities get in the way of showing it properly. His decision to be mad when Devi gets with Paxton (Darren Barnet), even though he’s dating Aneesa (Megan Suri), is a perfect example.

8 Nirmala Vishwakumar

Devi’s grandmother Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) is a loving and strong maternal figure in the Vishwakumar household, but her old-school values and need to uphold a certain image for others get in the way of this, particularly when it comes to Kamala’s (Richa Moorjani) love life (which makes her seem like a more unlikable fictional mother).

Nirmala wants her niece to get married more than anything, and becomes hostile towards Kamala when she decides not to marry Prashant (Rushi Kota). Nirmala also initially doesn’t approve of Manish (Utkarsh Ambudkar) because he’s too modern, even though he’s a respected high school teacher.

7 Devi Vishwakumar

It would be easy to call Devi the most unlikable character on the show – she’s reckless, impulsive, selfish, and a pretty poor friend and partner. However, she does make for a highly layered and entertaining protagonist.

Devi did lose her father and go through extreme trauma, and although that doesn’t excuse her actions, it also isn’t redundant. Devi’s not a bad person, and as a viewer, you do root for her. She has a lot of love to give and is incredibly resourceful and determined. But yes, she really needs to work on her decision-making.

6 Paxton Hall-Yoshida

Paxton is actually pretty unlikeable when viewers first meet him. He’s superficial and arrogant because of his good looks. However, deep down he has many insecurities, and thanks to some tough love from Devi and his sister Rebecca (Lily D. Moore), he’s able to face them and become a better person.

Paxton has a huge redemption arc throughout the series, which sees him challenge social expectations, right wrongs of the past, open himself up to Devi, work hard and improve academically, and overall become a much more exemplary and well-rounded individual.

5 Trent Harrison

While Trent is portrayed as a dim-witted popular kid with no real personality in the show’s first season, he’s given more screen time and room to grow as a character later in the show. Yes, there’s still not much going on in Trent’s brain, but he’s got a heart of gold.

Despite his superficial values, Trent is a great friend to Paxton and a loving partner to Eleanor, always full of support. His spaced-out nature and bizarre one-liners make him even more endearing. Even though he’s probably never going to graduate high school, he really does try.

4 Aneesa Qureshi

Aneesa is one of the few teen characters in Never Have I Ever who actually shows emotional intelligence and maturity. She’s a great friend and partner, and might be an angel on Earth – it’s still hard to believe she forgave Devi after she started a rumor about her eating disorder. Yikes.

Aside from being there for Devi when she didn’t really deserve it, Aneesa is tuned in to people’s feelings and recognizes conflict in her own romantic relationships, whether with Ben or Fabiola. She may not be as academically gifted as Devi or Ben, but she’s smarter in other ways.

3 Fabiola Torres

Of Devi’s close friends, Fabiola is definitely the most likable. She has always been true to herself, whether through expressing her love for science and robotics (with trusty robot BFF Gears Brosnan by her side), or finding the courage to come out as gay to her family and friends.

Fabiola is always available to support her friends in tough times, and was even then for them when figuring out her own sexuality and internal struggles. She isn’t afraid to stand up for what’s right, and is highly intelligent both academically and emotionally.

2 Nalini Vishwakumar

Devi’s mother (Poorna Jagannathan) may be tough, strict, and sometimes overbearing, but she’s a fierce and highly capable woman who does everything out of love and wanting the best for her child. She takes care of both Devi and Kamala while successfully practicing as a dermatologist.

Nalini’s dedication to her family is admirable, and while she may not always understand Devi, she tries her best to and eventually grows closer to her (resulting in one of the best mother-daughter relationships on TV). Her meddling in Devi’s life and sarcastic jibes are hilarious, and as a viewer, you can’t help but respect her.

1 Kamala Nandiwadal

Devi’s cousin Kamala is certainly the most lovely character in the series. She’s incredibly caring and empathetic towards her family, but isn’t afraid to fight for what she wants, even if others don’t agree. This is most evident in her hesitancy towards an arranged marriage.

While Kamala’s family has a clear path set for her, she wants to be in charge of her own future and find love on her own terms. She also has the courage to stand up to her sexist co-workers in her lab after they underestimate her. Kamala’s journey is the perfect mix of entertaining and empowering.

