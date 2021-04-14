Netflix has released first look images for the second season of Never Have I Ever, alongside the news that rapper/actor Common will be joining the cast in a recurring guest role. Common will play Dr. Chris Jackson, a charismatic dermatologist who seems poised to be a rival of Nalini, played by Poorna Jagannathan, the mother of the show's main character, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

In Season 1, the show touched on the loss of Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy), Devi's father, and Nalini's husband. While Devi navigated the struggles of trying to be popular and finding love in high school, her mother pushed back, trying to get her daughter to focus on school, studying, and success. It's arguable that the death of her father played at least some part in Devi's desire to pursue popularity and a love life, while Nalini's hyperfocus on her daughter's success may have been a way to cope with her grief without facing it head-on.

So what will Common's character bring to the table in the upcoming season? It's hard to know for sure, but Devi's frenemy-turned-love-interest relationship with her classmate Ben in the first season might be foreshadowing a similar turn of events for Nalini and Dr. Jackson. Nalini may start off frosty (as this still image of her frowning in disapproval at Dr. Jackson shows), but will his charming demeanor and disarming smile help melt her heart?

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy from executive producers Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The second season of Never Have I Ever is scheduled to premiere in July on the streaming service. Check out the new images from the upcoming season below.

